Michigan State RB Nate Carter Named to Another Preseason Watchlist
Few Michigan State football players have had as busy an offseason as running back Nate Carter, and few have the amount of expectations the talented back has heading into the upcoming season.
Carter joined Michigan State last season after spending his first two college football seasons with the UConn Huskies. After his move to East Lansing, Carter successfully grabbed ahold of Michigan State’s starting running back duties and never looked back, registering the best season of his collegiate career.
Not only did Carter get married earlier this offseason, but he has already been named to multiple preseason watchlists. Many experts believe he will have another productive season for Michigan State, similar to last season.
Carter was recently named to the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy watchlist. Shortly after, he was also named to the Doak Walker Award watchlist. The award is given annually to the top running back in college football.
The only Spartan to win the award, of course, was former Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III.
After transferring to Michigan State, Carter was one of the few positives for Michigan State’s football program in the middle of a difficult season. In his first season at Michigan State, Carter posted career highs in multiple categories, including yards and carries. Carter finished last season with 185 carries, the third most of any running back in the Big Ten.
He finished with a career-high 798 yards and 22 receptions on the season. While many college football experts believe Michigan State will have a difficult season, many experts also predict another productive season for Carter.
The upcoming season marks the first in a new era for Michigan State’s football program. Smith and Michigan State’s offense undoubtedly depend on Carter and quarterback Aidan Chiles to help pace a new-look Michigan State offense. Carter may or may not win a few of the accolades he has already been nominated for this offseason.
However, even if he does not, Michigan State will still need him to be just as productive as last season, if not more, if it hopes to have a successful first season under Smith. A bowl bid is not out of the question for Michigan State this season if Carter can do so.
