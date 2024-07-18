Michigan State RB Nate Carter Nominated for Honorable Award
After spending the first two seasons of his career at UConn before making his way to East Lansing, running back Nate Carter returns to Michigan State for his second season. The redshirt junior aims to pick up where he left off and solidify himself as one of the best running backs in the Big Ten. Last season, Carter had a career-high in carries, with 185, and a career-high in rushing yards with nearly 800.
The talented running back looks to build upon last season's success. However, as Carter takes the field for Coach Jonathan Smith and Michigan State this season, Carter also has a few off-the-field goals.
Carter was recently announced as a nominee for the 2024 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, which recognizes players from across the country who display excellent leadership, participate in community service, and accomplish other off-the-field achievements. The AFCA, Allstate and the Wuerffel foundation revealed the nominees on Wednesday.
There will be over twenty players that will be recognized as a part of the AFCA Good Works Team later this year in September. 11 of the twenty-plus players will be from the FBS level, 11 will be from the FCS, Division II, Division III, and NAIA levels. There will also be one honorary coach. The AFCA Good Works Team nominees are chosen by current and former head coaches, as well as journalists, who are tasked with finding and recognizing "exceptional leadership on and off the football field."
Carter, a native of Rochester, New York, Carter was Michigan State’s leading rusher last season. In 12 games, he registered four touchdowns last during his first season in East Lansing. Coach Smith praised Carter back in the spring.
"We think Nate is explosive and fits well in the scheme," Smith said after Michigan State's "Spring Showcase" back in April. "He's had a good camp and a lot of carries learning the thing. He's effective in the pass game, too, out of the backfield, so that was nice to see.
“Looking forward to now it's a huge summer for us, I think the whole as a team. Introduction, offense, defense, special teams through the spring, really like the work we got done, but there's a ton of work moving forward.”
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.