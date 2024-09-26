Michigan State RBs Coach Keith Bhonapha Speaks on State of His Room
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State football has two very talented running backs in Nate Carter and Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams.
The two have shown flashes of how they can benefit this Michigan State offense, but the run game as a whole needs to become more productive.
Michigan State running backs coach and associate head coach Keith Bhonapha addressed the media on Tuesday, discussing the current state of his room.
You can watch part of his press conference below:
Below is a partial transcript from the press conference:
Q: When you went back on watch the film, what changed/looked different in the fourth quarter?
Bhonapha: "I think it was a mix of everything. ... I think overall, it's just consistent play over the course of a game, over the course of a drive, over the course of a quarter, And that's where -- my group, I talked to them about -- It's about being consistent runners, it's being consistent in the protection game. We got to be able to be consistent in the pass game and being able to catch the ball out the backfield. So, when you talk about going back to watch it, I think the lack of consistency is what hurt us in the second half, not necessarily the fourth quarter, the second half, hurt us."
Q: Is it surprising that there haven't been as many passes to Nate Carter and Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams?
Bhonapha: "I wouldn't say necessarily surprised. I just think we've had stuff called that are in the game plan for those guys and we haven't gotten to it or haven't needed to get to it. You think about the Maryland game, -Nick] Marsh and some of those guys were having a big game. Prairie View, that game was that game. And then, we had a couple of opportunities [against Boston College]. Kay'Ron caught the webb, we had one in the end zone that we should have caught. It's just, it just has not been, I shouldn't say available, it just hasn't been called. Our number hasn't been called in the pass game like you want to at times. But it's not for any reason, we just haven't gotten to those plays."
