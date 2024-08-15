Michigan State's Defense is Slightly Ahead of the Offense
Michigan State’s fall camp has continued to bring the team closer together on and off the field as they prepare to begin the season. Michigan State opens its first season under Coach Jonathan Smith at home against Florida Atlantic, but the team recently held a scrimmage amongst its offense and defense.
Coach Smith recently said Michigan State could host another scrimmage soon but took the time to recap the team’s first scrimmage. Smith said the defense is currently further along in its development from the offense. However, he noted that is often the case in the offseason, as the offense is based more on timing and rhythm than the defense.
“Yeah, you do [expect the defense to be ahead of the offense at this point in the offseason],” Smith said on Monday. “The procedure showed up a little bit, which is typical for a first scrimmage. A couple of false starts type things. So, thats not shocking to have the defensive side being a little ahead on the majority of them.”
Smith also believes Michigan State’s defense has improved significantly since the spring, which has contributed to why the defense is currently ahead of the offense. Still, even with the progress the defense has made, Coach Smith says the defense still has work to do.
“Way better than the spring, as it comes and I think, again, this staff, Joe Rossi does a good job in regards to simplifying the thing and the detail of it,” Smith said. “We’re not there, exactly, on our detail of it, but I do feel like from the spring to where we are now, [there has been] a lot of progress.”
As Smith continues to prepare Michigan State’s football team for one of the most challenging schedules in the country, fall camp will undoubtedly be the time when the team will grow the most. With the first game of the season quickly approaching, Smith must find a way to get as much progress from the team as possible over the next few weeks so that the Spartans can get off to a good start.
