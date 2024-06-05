Michigan State's Football Game vs Iowa Could be a Primetime Matchup
Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith are in the middle of rebuilding their football program. Part of what will make his job easier while in East Lansing is getting as much exposure as possible. The Spartans will do that this season, playing on primetime multiple times.
Brett McMurphy of the Action Network reported NBC's preferred primetime lineup for the weekend of Oct. 26 would include Michigan State’s home game against Iowa as the conference’s primetime game. The Spartans already have three other primetime games this season. However, all three are Friday night games, and two are at home.
If Michigan State’s game against Iowa is moved to primetime, it will have two home and two road games in primetime.
Coach Smith and his coaching staff have done an admirable job in the transfer portal this offseason. After initially seeing nearly 20 scholarship players enter the transfer portal simultaneously, Smith went to the portal to replenish the talent lost during the early parts of the offseason. The Spartans succeeded in the portal and have one of the best transfer portal classes this offseason.
While Michigan State’s turnaround will take time, the transfer portal and recruiting trail are the best ways to quickly turn around a football program. The Spartans also need to appeal to as many potential recruits as possible. Michigan State potentially playing four games on primetime this season immediately gets it free promotion to potential recruits, which is valuable to a rebuilding team.
Smith and his coaching staff have ramped up their in-person recruiting over the last few weeks. By all accounts, the Spartans’ production this offseason will help them play better on the field, but currently, the cupboard is bare past this season.
The Spartans playing so many primetime games puts Smith in a great position, as they would now be playing in front of a much larger television audience and do so multiple times in one season. If they played well during those primetime games, it could lead to additional commitments in the future.
Michigan State's game against Iowa will be its homecoming game this coming season.
