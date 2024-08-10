Michigan State's Jalen Thompson on Former DL Teammates Transferring Out
Michigan State football took a big hit this offseason with the abundance of players who transferred out to find new homes.
In particular, the defensive side of the ball experienced quite the turnover, especially in the trenches.
While it's never a great feeling to see your teammates go, it was one defensive end Jalen Thompson knew to expect.
"When I first came in, Darien Harris, he told us we had to think about keeping it real," Thompson told reporters on Thursday. " ... He told us, 'Look to your left and your right. Everybody else here not going to be here next year or a year or two.' So, I mean, he wasn't lying. So, definitely was some guys that was in the room last year that ain't here no more. So, big difference."
The Spartans' defense lost two key starters up front in Derrick Harmon and Simeon Barrow Jr. Both losses had an effect on Thompson.
"Losing both of them was hard, but losing Harmon was definitely harder on me because he grew up in Detroit, went to Loyola," Thompson said. "So, we that bond. But ... he had to do what's best for him. And then Simeon, he was a leader. He was one of the top guys who helped me when I came in. So, not having him around kind of set things down. But I mean ... we had to bring the energy up, bring what was needed in the room. And, I mean, I feel like we got it now, definitely. Coming new transfers, lot of older guys now."
Thompson is now going to be one of the more vital voices in the room, as the sophomore defensive end enters the season as one of the few key returners in the trenches, one who even saw some starting action in his freshman campaign.
"This year, I feel way more confident," Thompson said. "Got a new scheme coming in, but I got guys around me that are helping me. ... Kind of back to where I started [at defensive end]. So, I feel great. And then, just knowing that we're all getting to learn this new scheme together, it feels great."
