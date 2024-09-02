Michigan State's Offense Aims to Play Complementary Football Heading into Conference Play
Michigan State beat Florida Atlantic in Coach Jonathan Smith’s first game in East Lansing. While the Spartans are happy with a victory in the first game at Michigan State, Smith has clarified that they have much work to do even after a win over Florida Atlantic on opening night.
Although its defense played well against the Owls, Michigan State’s offense did not play as well, failing to score a single point after halftime. Michigan State’s inability to score kept the game within a score, as Florida Atlantic refused to go away lightly. Michigan State’s offense displayed issues that could soon lead to problems as the Spartans open up Big Ten play in their next game.
Smith noted after the game that although quarterback Aidan Chiles struggled in his first game at Michigan State, every player on Michigan State’s offense needs to play better, as nearly every position group struggled. However, one player on Michigan State’s offense who had a good game was running back Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams, who said the offense must play better going forward to help the defense continue playing well.
“We have got to play complementary football,” Lynch-Adams said after the game. “The defense is playing well, and complimentary football is we complement the defense. So, I mean, we have got to continue to strive as an offense to really pick up where we are lacking. Pick up our –- like, we had fumbles –- we need to clean up as an offense, so we can play complimentary football because that’s how we will win games, win more games.
“Just kind of pushing through. We had a little adversity sometimes, just really just pushing through and just kept working through it. Everything did not go our way, but how did we respond to it? I think we did a good way of responding when things did not go our way on both sides of the ball.”
Lynch-Adams led the Spartans in rushing. He rushed nine times for 101 yards and a touchdown, helping Michigan State run for almost 200 yards on the day. Michigan State will need another productive game from Lynch-Adams and a better game from the offense if the Spartans hope to beat Maryland on the road in a game where they are heavy underdogs.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.