Michigan State's Passing Game Could Be Difference vs. Oregon
The Michigan State Spartans have a tough game tomorrow night on the road against the Oregon Ducks.
The Spartans are heavy underdogs in the upcoming game and are looking to avoid a third straight defeat. Jonathan Smith has familiarity with Oregon, as his Oregon State squad defeated them in 2022.
In games like this, the underdog can win by controlling the line of scrimmage, keeping the ball out of the opponent’s hands, and winning time of possession. A lot of that comes down to running the football.
Michigan State certainly could win the game if its run game is working, but that will not be what allows them to pull the upset.
Smith and the Spartans must let Aidan Chiles keep throwing the ball and airing out shots downfield.
The Ducks are allowing 154.8 passing yards per game. Chiles is averaging almost 212 passing yards per game.
Chiles has turned the ball over a lot this season — he has eight interceptions through five games — but his progress as a passer has been evident.
Chiles’ footwork has been spotty this season. At times, he has failed to re-set his feet on throws, causing him to sail passes that have been picked off. He has also made some poor decisions, like the interception late in the fourth quarter against Boston College.
Having a talented but young quarterback like Chiles is a gift and a curse. He can make something incredible happen one play, but then he will make a head-scratching decision that costs the team the next.
Chiles is learning and growing every week. He will improve one element of his game as a passer each week, which Michigan State fans should find encouraging.
The Michigan State staff should continue to trust Chiles and let him push the ball down the field.
Oregon has plenty of talented defensive backs, including Kobe Savage and Washington transfer Jabbar Muhammad, but Chiles should not stop them from letting him throw the ball down the field.
It should help the Spartans to get Nick Marsh back and healthy. Marsh played briefly against Ohio State, catching two passes for 30 yards. As he gets healthier, he should be more involved in the passing game, which is certainly a good thing for Michigan State.
The Spartans face a tough test against the Ducks, and a Chiles game with heavy passing volume may be the key to an upset victory.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.