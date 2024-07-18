Michigan State's Player Ratings for EA College Football 25
Fans of college football finally have a chance to play as their favorite school for the first time since NCAA 14. On Playstation5 and Xbox Series X, players can now play the much-anticipated EA College Football 25 and rebuild their favorite schools and make them championship contenders, as well as create their own player and strive to become a Heisman Trophy winner.
Spartan fans can step into new Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith's role and take on the task of leading the program back to prominence. There aren't any players on Michigan State's roster who have a 90 rating or higher, as the highest is an 87 overall. The three highest overall players for Michigan State are offensive lineman Tanner Miller, tight end Jack Velling and running back Nate Carter.
Below are the ratings for every player on Michigan State.
Offense
C Tanner Miller – 87
TE Jack Velling – 87
RB Nathan Carter – 85
WR Montorie Foster Jr. – 82
QB Aidan Chiles – 81
C Dallas Fincher – 78
RT Ashton Lepo – 76
RT Stanton Ramil – 76
TE Brennan Parachek – 75
WR Nick Marsh – 74
LG Kristian Phillips – 74
WR Alante Brown – 74
LG Luke Newman – 73
TE Tyneil Hopper – 73
RG Gavin Broscious – 73
QB Tommy Schuster – 73
C Cole Dellinger – 72
RB Brandon Tullis – 70
WR Jaelen Smith – 69
QB Alessio Milivojevic – 69
RT Charlton Luniewski – 68
WR Aziah Johnson – 68
QB Ryland Jessee – 67
C Charlton Luniewski – 67
TE Kaden Schickel – 47
Defense
FS Dillon Tatum – 82
ROLB Wayne Matthews III – 82
FS Malik Spencer – 81
CB Ed Woods – 80
CB Angelo Grose – 80
MLB Jordan Turner – 79
DL Khris Bogle – 78
CB Chance Rucker – 78
DL Quindarius Dunnigan – 77
DL Jalen Thompson – 77
DL Ken Talley – 76
CB Charles Brantley – 76
CB Caleb Coley – 76
DT Maverick Hansen – 76
DL Avery Dunn – 76
DT D’Quan Douse – 75
SS Armorion Smith – 75
MLB Semaj Bridgeman – 75
SS Khalil Majeed – 74
CB Ade Willie – 74
ROLB Darius Snow – 74
MLB Aaron Alexander – 73
DT Alex VanSumeren – 73
DE James Schott – 72
ROLB Brady Pretzlaff – 69
CB Angelo Grose – 68
CB Justin Denson Jr. – 68
SS Brandon Lewis – 67
CB Jaylen Thompson – 67
ROLB Sam Edwards – 64
Special Teams
P Ryan Eckley – 82
K Jonathan Kim – 81
