BREAKING: Michigan State lands 2023 four-star linebacker out of Florida

Michigan State football has turned the tide of its season by winning three of their past four games, and the Spartans are turning the tide on the recruiting trail as well.

On Sunday, four-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas linebacker Jayvant Brown announced his commitment to Mel Tucker's program via Twitter.

Brown chose Michigan State amongst 27 offers which included the likes of Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Miami and several other high-profile programs.

The 6-foot, 220-pound prospect is ranked No. 367 overall in his class, including the No. 29 linebacker in 2023. Brown is also considered the No. 68 player out of the state of Florida.

After three decommits over the last month, Michigan State needed to regain some positive momentum in the 2023 class, and that's exactly what they've done here with Brown. The Spartans are now back to nine four-star commits for 2023, which would be the most in a single class in program history if that holds through National Signing Day on Dec. 21.

With Brown in the fold, Michigan State's class of 2023 is now ranked No. 31 in the country. The Spartans have 12 high school prospects currently committed for 2023, which means they still have a lot of room to fill out this class over the next five weeks.

Defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Scottie Hazelton was the primary recruiter in this battle for Brown. Michigan State now has three Floridians committed in 2023, as Brown joins fellow four-star linebacker Jordan Hall and three-star cornerback Eddie Pleasant III.

Michigan State verbal commitments, Class of 2023