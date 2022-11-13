BREAKING: Michigan State lands 2023 four-star linebacker out of Florida
Michigan State football has turned the tide of its season by winning three of their past four games, and the Spartans are turning the tide on the recruiting trail as well.
On Sunday, four-star Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas linebacker Jayvant Brown announced his commitment to Mel Tucker's program via Twitter.
Brown chose Michigan State amongst 27 offers which included the likes of Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Miami and several other high-profile programs.
The 6-foot, 220-pound prospect is ranked No. 367 overall in his class, including the No. 29 linebacker in 2023. Brown is also considered the No. 68 player out of the state of Florida.
Read More
After three decommits over the last month, Michigan State needed to regain some positive momentum in the 2023 class, and that's exactly what they've done here with Brown. The Spartans are now back to nine four-star commits for 2023, which would be the most in a single class in program history if that holds through National Signing Day on Dec. 21.
With Brown in the fold, Michigan State's class of 2023 is now ranked No. 31 in the country. The Spartans have 12 high school prospects currently committed for 2023, which means they still have a lot of room to fill out this class over the next five weeks.
Defensive coordinator/linebackers coach Scottie Hazelton was the primary recruiter in this battle for Brown. Michigan State now has three Floridians committed in 2023, as Brown joins fellow four-star linebacker Jordan Hall and three-star cornerback Eddie Pleasant III.
Michigan State verbal commitments, Class of 2023
- Four-star EDGE Bai Jobe; Community Christian School; Norman, Okla.; No. 73 nationally, No. 10 EDGE, No. 1 in state of Oklahoma
- Four-star DL Andrew Depaepe; Pleasant Valley High School; Bettendorf, Iowa; No. 153 nationally, No. 22 Defensive Lineman, No. 3 in state of Iowa
- Four-star DL Jalen Thompson; Cass Technical High School; Detroit, Mich.; No. 215 nationally, No. 33 Defensive Lineman, No. 3 in state of Michigan
- Four-star LB Jordan Hall; IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.; No. 224 nationally, No. 18 Linebacker, No. 45 in state of Florida
- Four-star OT Stanton Ramil; Thompson High School; Alabaster, Ala.; No. 232 nationally, No. 21 Offensive Tackle, No. 18 in the state of Alabama
- Four-star TE Brennan Parachek; Dexter High School; Dexter, Mich.; No. 304 nationally, No. 16 Tight End, No. 5 in state of Michigan
- Four-star IOL Cole Dellinger; Clarkston High School; Clarkston, Mich.; No. 346 nationally, No. 16 Interior Offensive Lineman, No. 6 in state of Michigan
- Four-star LB Jayvant Brown; St. Thomas Aquinas High School; Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; No. 367 nationally, No. 29 Linebacker, No. 68 in state of Florida
- Four-star CB Chance Rucker; Ryan High School; Denton, Texas; No. 398 nationally, No. 39 Cornerback; No. 67 in state of Texas
- Three-star IOL Johnathan Slack; Martin Luther King High School; Detroit, Mich.; No. 585 nationally, No. 45 Interior Offensive Lineman, No. 13 in state of Michigan
- Three-star CB Colton Hood; Eagles Landing Christian Academy; McDonough, Ga.; No. 736 nationally, No. 75 Cornerback, No. 69 in state of Georgia
- Three-star CB Eddie Pleasant III; Carrollwood Day High School; Tampa, Fla.; No. 823 nationally, No. 79 Cornerback; No. 122 in state of Florida