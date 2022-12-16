BREAKING: Michigan State flips 2023 defensive back commit from Arizona

Mel Tucker and the Michigan State Spartans have gotten hot again on the recruiting trail just at the right time.

After the Spartans' 2023 class had dwindled down to just 10 commitments with a little over a week before National Signing Day, things looked dire for MSU. However, Tucker and his staff had already planted the seeds for the next wave of high school players who were ready to don the Green and White.

On Friday, that wave continued when three-star Simi Valley (Calif.) High School cornerback Sean Brown flipped his commitment from Arizona to Michigan State. Prior to his commitment the Wildcats, Brown also considered Colorado, Washington State and BYU as possible destinations, among others.

The California kid gave his verbal pledge to Arizona back in June, but received a late offer from the Spartans and took an official visit to MSU last week. That, plus one of Brown's closest friends recently committing to Michigan State, was enough for the lengthy corner to pull the trigger on the flip to MSU.

At 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, Brown has the type of height and length that is coveted in modern day defensive backs. In addition to that excellent frame, the California native changes direction well in coverage and has shown good ball skills and deep ball judgement as well.

The 247Sports composite rankings list Brown as the No. 935 overall player in the 2023 class, and the No. 91-ranked cornerback. He's also ranked the No. 83 player out of the state of California. While those numbers won't 'wow' the recruiting 'star-gazers' there are some in the industry who consider Brown to be an underrated prospect.

Give credit to MSU secondary coach Harlon Barnett for executing the flip on this long-tenured Arizona commit.

The West Coast has been kind to Michigan State this week. On Wednesday, the Spartans landed a commitment from three-star West Hills (Calif.) Chaminade High School athlete Jaelon Barbarin, who was teammates with Brown at Simi Valley before transferring to Chaminade. Barbarin and Brown remain close friends, and Barbarin's commitment to MSU surely added the Spartans' attempts in landing Brown.

Barbarin has run a 10.37 in the 100-meter dash, and is expected to play running back for MSU.

However, the California speedster wasn't the only West Coast kid to spurn his commitment of a Pac-12 school in favor of East Lansing. On Thursday, four-star West Linn (Ore.) High quarterback Sam Leavitt flipped to Michigan State less than 24 hours after decommitting from Washington State, giving the Spartans their 2023 QB.

Additionally, Michigan State also received a commitment Wednesday from three-star Richmond (Va.) Thomas Jefferson High School athlete Aziah Johnson, who is expected to play wide receiver.

The recent flurry of verbal pledges have the Spartans back inside the Top 25 recruiting classes in the country for the 2023 cycle with 14 prospects committed. Nine of the 14 are listed as four-stars, which would tie Michigan State's program record for the most a single recruiting class should all nine sign with the Spartans on National Signing Day (Dec. 21)

Michigan State verbal commitments, Class of 2023