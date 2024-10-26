Michigan State vs. Michigan Live Game Thread
ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- The Michigan State Spartans are 4-3 and looking to improve to five wins against their hated in-state rival, the 4-3 Michigan Wolverines.
Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Spartans win that key statistical battle. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Spartans have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game.
The Battle for Paul Bunyan and supremacy over the Mitten State is upon us. The Spartans and Wolverines share 4-3 records. They are both 2-2. However, they are in different states right now in terms of direction.
Michigan State is riding high after a commanding win over the Iowa Hawkeyes, in which every facet of the game for the Spartans was at its best of the season. Quarterback Aidan Chiles was efficient, the rushing attack was productive and the defense was stout. Kicker Jonathan Kim had a career night.
The Wolverines are on the downswing it would seem. They are fresh off a loss to Illinois and their quarterback situation continues to be a massive problem. Reports are that they plan on starting Davis Warren against the Spartans.
Staff Predictions
Aidan Champion: Michigan State, 27-20
Riding the momentum of their win over Iowa, the Spartans will roll into The Big House energized and ready to turn the page in this rivalry. Their ground game won't be nearly as effective as last week when they run into an elite Michigan rushing defense, but it won't be a problem as the visitors carry over their success in the air against Iowa. They will play mistake-free football early, but halftime adjustments by the Wolverines will fluster Michigan State coming out of the break, resulting in poor decisions and penalties. This will allow Michigan to stay in the game until the end, but a late touchdown by the Spartans will solidify the upset.
Michael France: Michigan State, 20-14
The Spartans have a lot of momentum. And a vengeful mindset. The rush defense from Joe Rossi could be what cinches this one, especially if the Spartans get a lead and force the ball into Davis Warren's hands. That is the key -- make the Wolverines rely on Warren.
Offensively, if the Spartans can capitalize on trips to the red zone and play a clean game turnover-wise (which is a tough ask for this team), this should be a convincing win. As convincing as a one-score game can be, that is.
Zeke Trezevant: Michigan State, 24-17
MSU builds upon last week’s win and Michigan’s offensive struggles to pull off the upset. The Spartans’ defense will shut down Michigan’s run game and make them try to win through the air. Aidan Chiles and Nick Marsh both have huge days.
Jonathan Smith will have a well-rounded offensive game plan in store for Michigan. One he’s likely been cooking up for weeks.
Be sure to keep up with our live updates throughout the contest.
