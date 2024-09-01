Michigan State WRs Must Continue Growth
The Michigan State Spartans’ 16-10 victory over the Florida Atlantic Owls showed they have work to do offensively.
Part of that offensive improvement comes in the passing game. The Spartans were not able to get much going in that game, and they will need to as they face better defenses going forward.
Aidan Chiles was not sharp in his first career start, completing just 10-of-24 passes for 114 yards and two interceptions. One interception was a drop, while the other was a bad decision.
Overall, the Spartans need to work on getting Chiles and his wide receivers on the same page. Tight end Michael Masunas was the leading receiver in the game, with just two receptions for 29 yards.
That improvement from the wide receivers should start with Montorie Foster Jr.
Foster is a senior who made too many mistakes for a player with his level of experience. He must improve moving forward. He needs to get open more consistently and help out his young quarterback.
Jaron Glover is another player expected to have a bigger role in the offense, but he did not do much in the first game of the year. Glover took a visit to Georgia while he was in the transfer portal this offseason, so there is obvious talent with him.
Glover and Chiles may not have developed great chemistry yet, but that could come with time. Glover has the talent to be a major contributor for the Spartans.
Freshman sensation Nick Marsh should have a bigger role in the offense as the season progresses. He did not play much in the first game, but he made a nice catch for 11 yards when he was on the field.
The Spartans could also benefit from playing young receivers like Aziah Johnson, Jaelen Smith, and Antonio Gates Jr.
Chiles and his receivers must continue to develop chemistry. Although his receivers did not create much separation in the first game, as the season progresses, they could get on the same page and be a dangerous passing offense.
The Spartans have many new pieces on the offensive side of the ball, so it will take some time for them to come together. Michigan State could not move the ball through the air in their first game, so it will be a major focus going forward for Head Coach Jonathan Smith.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.