More Than Football: MSU Has Privilege of Being Part of Special Tradition on Saturday
For the 11th year in a row, Boston College will honor American hero Welles Crowther, an Eagle alum who risked his life to save more than 12 lives in the South Tower of the World Trade Center during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attack. Crowther would lose his life when the tower collapsed.
"The Red Bandana Game" commemorates Crowther's heroism. The title refers to the red bandana Crowther wore around his mouth and nose to protect himself from the smoke as he helped escort survivors down to safety. He wore the bandana every day.
This year's edition of the annual tradition will be held on Saturday's Boston College-Michigan State game.
The Spartans are greatly honored to be a part of it.
"[L]ooking forward to being a part of, what I think, is a really meaningful tradition of the 'Red Bandana Game' this weekend," said Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith. "I'll never forget going to the 9/11 Memorial. And so, the opportunity for myself and this program, to be involved in something that I think is really, really cool and meaningful, looking forward to that part of it, Saturday Night."
Boston College started the tradition in 2014. It would defeat USC, 37-31, in the inaugural "Red Bandana Game."
"They [Boston College] got a pretty cool tradition with that 'Red Bandana,' and we've read that it sold out," said Michigan State tight ends coach Brian Wozniak. "So, definitely getting ready for it. And I'm actually kind of just, personally, excited to see that. It's a pretty cool tradition."
As the years pass, fewer and fewer college players were actually alive on Sept. 11, 2001. Michigan State defensive end Khris Bogle was just a baby at the time.
"I was born in 2000, so the 9/11 and the "Red Bandana Game," it means a lot to me," Bogle said. "And I mean, it means a lot to them as well. They're a great team over there, and that game is going to mean so much to them."
Tanner Miller, the Spartans' center, is quite familiar with the tradition.
"I think it's gonna be a cool atmosphere," Miller said. "Obviously, growing up as a kid, you always watch College GameDay on this game, and they always talk about it, and it's gonna be cool to kind of experience it."
Saturday's game kicks off at 8:05 p.m.
