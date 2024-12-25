MSU Alum Having Career Year for Minnesota Vikings
Former Michigan State wide receiver and current Minnesota Viking Jalen Nailor has been terrific in his third season in the pros. As the third wide receiver on the field alongside Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, Nailor has improved his career numbers in his now third year in the league.
Drafted in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of MSU, the Vikings landed a strong piece to an even stronger offense in the Vikings. Nailor's efforts since joining the Vikings have provided the franchise comfort knowing he is out on the field.
In his first season, Nailor played in 15 games, recording nine receptions in 13 targets. He posted 179 receiving yards in his rookie campaign, averaging 19.9 yards per reception. Receiving seven first downs in Year 1, the Vikings looked to get Nailor more involved on the roster in Year 2.
Though the team wanted to get more out of Nailor, they were unable to due to Nailor's lack of time on the field. In his second season, Nailor only played in six games. In the six games, Nailor totaled only three receptions that went for 29 receiving yards. Nailor received one first down on the season before he was inactive in Weeks 15, 16 and 17.
In what would be a do-or-die season after a lackluster second-season campaign, Nailor made sure he reminded Viking fans why he belonged. Playing in 15 games for the Vikings this season, Nailor has dropped career highs in four different statistical categories. MSU fans should be proud of their former Spartan.
Nailor has 20 receptions, which is one of his new career highs, and he has totaled 280 yards, averaging 14 yards per reception. His best game on the season came against the Detroit Lions back in Week 7, where he recorded four receptions in five targets and got 76 receiving yards, averaging 19 yards per reception.
As the Vikings approach the postseason, Nailor should be a key piece to a deep playoff run if the Vikings make it as far. Minnesota, going into Week 17, has a record of 13-2 and should continue to be a force to take seriously for whoever it faces in the playoffs.
