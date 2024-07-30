MSU Coach Jonathan Smith Opens Up About His Transition to the Midwest
As Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith begins his tenure in East Lansing, one of his most significant changes will be living in the Midwest after spending much of his life on the other side of the country. Coach Smith, born in Pasadena, California, spent most of his adulthood on the West Coast.
Although he spent time at Montana and Boise State, he attended college and played football at Oregon State before coaching the Beavers football team in 2018. His longest-tenured positions were all on the West Coast, as he spent most of his professional career at Oregon State and Washington, gaining valuable experience he will use to help him at Michigan State.
Smith was instrumental in turning around Oregon State’s football program. The Beavers went 12-36 in the four seasons before he took over. Smith led Oregon State to 25 wins over his final three seasons before accepting the head coaching position at Michigan State.
Smith said while life in the Midwest has been different, it has not been much of a culture shock.
He recently took the time to expand on his transition from the West Coast to the Midwest at Big Ten Football Media Days.
"I wouldn't say shock,” Smith said. “I do think the community in East Lansing has been welcoming and the people, the pride and passion. I don't think that's different than the West Coast, but you feel it out this way.
"I'm not just talking about Michigan State football. I've had an awesome opportunity to get around basketball and the year our hockey team had and the passion the place has for Michigan State that's been really, really fun."
Smith has the chance to turn around another college football program, but one with a much richer history. While he undoubtedly has an uphill battle ahead of him at Michigan State, he also has access to more resources there than he did at Oregon State. As Smith begins his journey at Michigan State, successful football seasons will only help his transition to the Midwest and his and his family’s comfort in East Lansing.
