MSU Could Have Intriguing Backfield in 2025
The Michigan State Spartans have attacked the transfer portal hard this offseason, hoping it will result in an improved roster.
Jonathan Smith knows his debut season in East Lansing was unacceptable. The Spartans missed a bowl game for the third consecutive season. Although this team has talent, Smith knew he needed to add more.
There was a heavy focus on the offensive side of the ball as Smith added several wide receivers and offensive linemen. Surrounding quarterback Aidan Chiles with as much talent as possible was a clear goal this offseason.
The Spartans also wanted to put a better run game around Chiles, so they added Sacramento State transfer Elijah Tau-Tolliver. The former Hornet rushed 184 times for 950 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024 while also catching 38 passes for 317 yards and two touchdowns.
MSU has taken a running back transfer in each of the last four offseasons (Kenneth Walker III, Jalen Berger and Jarek Broussard, Nate Carter, Kay’Ron Lynch-Adams, and now Tau-Tolliver). Outsourcing running back talent has worked for them in the past, and they hope it can be the same with their newest addition.
However, there are a few intriguing running backs on the roster who saw some action last season. Brandon Tullis and Makhi Frazier combined for 14 carries and 41 yards.
Tullis looks college-ready, showing great physicality on his runs. Frazier may also see an increase in carries next season after getting his feet wet at the Big Ten level in his freshman season.
So much variance in the running back room could also open the door for true freshman Jace Clarizio to earn a considerable share of carries. Clarizio, the high-profile recruit from East Lansing who flipped his commitment back to MSU after flipping to Alabama, had an excellent senior season and could be ready to contribute immediately.
Smith did a good job generating a run game at Oregon State, including developing Damien Martinez into a potential NFL running back. Could he do the same for any of the players on the roster?
MSU may not have a headline-grabbing running back, but it has plenty of intriguing names who could surprise fans when the season begins in September.
Year two will be a major year for player development, especially when it comes to the offensive backfield.
