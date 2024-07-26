MSU Football Star Has High Admiration For New DC Joe Rossi
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Michigan State safety Dillon Tatum was one of the holdovers from the Mel Tucker era that head coach Jonathan Smith can get the most out of.
The former four-star athlete was good enough to find playing time as a true freshman. He was good enough to start at cornerback as a sophomore. And now, as a junior, Tatum could take a huge leap at his natural position of safety.
What will certainly help is the addition of Spartans defensive coordinator Joe Rossi, who might be one of the best in the country. Rossi will be vital to the Smith era, a noted defensive mind that uses multiple schemes and alignments to keep opposing offensives off-balance.
Tatum has already built a strong bond with the coordinator, he told the media at Big Ten Football Media Days on Wednesday.
"He's a great guy," he said. "You know, he's going to put all of my teammates in positions to where we are successful, to where we can play to our best ability. I think his defense is very good. And you can tell by the accolades he has built over the years. You know, aggressive, lot of safeties go into the league. You got Antoine Winfield, highest-paid safety in the league now. He played under Joe Rossi, so, when I get an opportunity to ask him, 'Hey, can I talk to Antoine?' How can I get some pointers, how can I get some tips, or, can I watch film with this guy and help myself get better so I can be just like him in his defense so we can be successful."
Winfield is widely regarded as the best safety in the NFL, and he just signed for four years and $81.4 million. Rossi's latest prize safety, Tyler Nubin, was arguably the best safety in the 2024 NFL Draft. He was selected in the second round by the New York Giants.
Along with achieving more success on the field, Tatum also discussed what he wants to do off of it, too, with the time he has left in East Lansing.
"Just continue building networks, getting out more to see the city of Lansing," Tatum said. "I know I'm from Michigan, but seeing the city of Lansing wasn't always the big thing per say. So seeing that, getting around. ... I love doing community engagement, volunteering, so keep doing that and building relationships with my teammates as well."
