MSU Football Star Sounds Off On Last Season's Turmoil, Moving Forward
Last season was about as tumultuous as the Michigan State Spartans have ever seen. Former head coach Mel Tucker's tenure came to an abrupt end with controversy and scandal, and forcing an interim head coach in Harlon Barnett.
Then, it got worse. The Spartans left a lot to desire on both sides of the ball and suffered grueling losses. Perhaps the season in a vacuum could be described by the 49-0 thrashing at the hands of bitter rival Michigan.
Luckily for the Spartans, November rang the end of the season and the beginning of the Jonathan Smith era.
Smith brought with him a stellar coaching staff that will be prioritize recruiting and player development. A proven track record. The installation of a new offense and defense. Quarterback Aidan Chiles, who looks the part to lead Smith's Spartans.
Despite the renewed atmosphere and the new direction of the Green and White, still lurking is the cloud of the Tucker era. Namely, it's disastrous ending. Linebacker Cal Haladay, veteran leader and leading tackler over the past three seasons, was asked about while addressing reporters on Tuesday.
"Last year was tough. I mean, last year the way everything went was just hard," Haladay said. "And it was hard on everyone. Coaches included. I think everybody, I think we knew something was going to have to change for the way the season went last year. I think, I know I'm excited for the change. It's different, and some of it might be scary for some people, or weird, but as always, sometimes it's good and I think as of right now it's been really good for all of us. I'm excited. We've got, what, 30 days until kickoff No. 1 and it's an exciting feeling."
The question was, in fact, an important one. Last season, no matter how demoralizing, was nonetheless pivotal for the Spartans. Haladay, a Mark Dantonio recruit, could have left in the transfer portal. But he said he feels loyal to the program. Haladay and the players who had to live through are looking forward to a much brighter future.
"It's in the past," Haladay said. "I mean, it happened, it's over."
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.