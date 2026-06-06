MSU Gets Another 2027 Commitment From Ohio EDGE Rusher

More commitments for Michigan State football are pouring in.

The Spartans have landed their fourth scholarship commitment in as many days. Saturday brought the verbal pledge of Whitehall Yearling (Ohio) EDGE rusher Lawrence Kanneh , who announced his decision on social media.

Basics on Kanneh

Kanneh is the second player who has committed to MSU while on his official visit this weekend. Cornerback prospect Shyne Parham announced his commitment in front of Pat Fitzgerald and many others during dinner on Friday.

The 247Sports Composite currently has Kanneh ranked No. 855 overall, 71st among EDGE rushers, and 31st among those from Ohio in this next recruiting class. He stands at 6'3" and 220 pounds. Michigan State first offered Kanneh last month while he was unranked. Some of his other notable offers are from Virginia, South Florida, Boise State, East Carolina, and Appalachian State.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Kanneh recorded 12.5 sacks and 23 tackles for loss as a junior. His wingspan has also been reported at 80 inches, which is 6'8". Those long arms give him some really nice projectability as he looks to jump up to the Big Ten level.

It will be interesting to see if MSU utilizes Kanneh as more of a traditional pass rusher or if they'll put him at rush end. Either way, it's another recruiting get for defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III and a defensive staff that has gotten a bunch of pledges recently.

Overall Outlook for 2027 Class

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III walks onto the field for MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The addition of Kanneh brings the total number of players to 12, with 11 of them being scholarship players. Michigan State also added preferred walk-on Brendan Fitzgerald earlier on Saturday --- he's the son of Pat.

This is probably roughly the halfway point of where the Spartans would like to see their class grow. Roughly two dozen players would make a lot of sense. Fitzgerald has been pretty outspoken that he wants to build his rosters through high school recruiting, with the transfer portal being a supplementary tool.

Michigan State Spartans head football coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses the crowd during a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. Fitzgerald had been formally introduced earlier that day. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

MSU's class as a whole is now up to 44th overall in the country, according to 247Sports. That puts the Spartans at 14th among the Big Ten for now. The 2026 high school class finished 58th overall, according to Rivals.

More commitments could be coming soon, too. Three-star Montrose (Colo.) tight end Ryan Pankey is also on campus this weekend and has a prediction to land at Michigan State on Rivals. There is also always a chance of a surprise commitment or decision during official visit season.

Michigan State mascot Sparty carries a flag during the Spartans' game against UCLA on Oct. 11, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI