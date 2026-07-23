Ranking Every MSU Position Group Ahead of Fall Camp

The start of fall practice is getting closer and closer.

Michigan State football has just 43 days to go until the season officially kicks off against Toledo on Friday, September 4. The roster seems set, and there is hope for the resurrection of the Spartan program, which has definitely fallen on hard times. Some parts of the team definitely seem better than others, though. Here's a quick ranking of each position group, and some explanations as to why each group is where it is:

9. Tight Ends

Michigan State's Kai Rios runs after a catch in a drill during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Somebody has to be last. Tight end is the toughest room on the team to gauge right now, and not entirely for good reasons. Michigan State lost both Jack Velling (eligibility) and Michael Masunas (transferred to Texas) this offseason, and the only transfer portal addition was Ferris State's Carson Gulker .

The room is just pretty unproven. Gulker seems like a favorite to start with his offensive versatility and skills as a passer, runner, and pass-catcher, but how well will those abilities translate from Division II to the Big Ten? MSU's other main options include Kai Rios (one catch last year), Jayden Savoury (one catch last year), and Brennan Parachek (118 receiving yards).

8. Defensive Line

Michigan State's Ben Roberts runs a drill during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michigan State's offseason on the defensive line just didn't inspire a ton of confidence. The Spartans don't have as much depth on the interior of the unit as they probably should, and MSU didn't get a clear go-to pass rusher from the transfer portal that it probably needed.

The pass rush is a major point of contention. It hasn't been close to good enough the last two years, and Michigan State's options right now are probably Anelu Lafaele and Keahnist Thompson . Lafaele had 2.0 sacks last year in roughly 4.5 games before getting hurt, and Thompson had 4.0 sacks last year at Weber State. Somebody's gonna have to be a surprise for the pass rush to really improve.

7. Wide Receivers

Nov 22, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Chrishon McCray (13) reacts after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The wideouts would be lower if Courtney Hawkins weren't the position coach. MSU fans are accustomed to having at least one future NFLer in the room each season, but if there is a future pro in the room, it's hard to gauge who it will be.

Chrishon McCray is the Spartans' top returner. He caught 24 passes for 330 yards and three touchdowns in his first year with the program, and he should be the starting slot receiver again this year. Everything else is a bit of a mystery, and it's not because there are a ton of proven options.

6. Safeties

Michigan State safety Nikai Martinez goes around the sideline during the Spartans' game against the USC Trojans on Sept. 20, 2025. | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Safety will be an interesting spot to monitor this fall. Michigan State is bringing back Nikai Martinez , who led the Spartans in defensive snaps in 2024 but only appeared in four games last year. When healthy, Martinez is an above-average free safety. Maine transfer Devin Vaught is the favorite to be the team's starting strong safety. Depth here is a concern, though.

5. Offensive Line

Michigan State's Ben Murawski and the rest of the offensive line participate in a drill during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Spartans' offensive line also feels improved. Michigan State should have four new starters up front, a much-needed reset after the unit allowed 37 sacks last year, which was the second-most in the Big Ten. Ben Murawski is one big name to know. He'll be MSU's new left tackle and was one of the highest-graded run-blockers on PFF last season.

North Dakota State transfer Trent Fraley is another big addition. He was the FCS's Rimington Award winner last season, making him the subdivision's top center. The year before that, he started every game during a national championship season with the Bison. Fraley has also only given up one sack during his career.

4. Quarterbacks

Nov 29, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Michigan State quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) prepares to take a snap in the first quarter against Maryland at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The quarterback room, of course, usually just boils down to the top person. Alessio Milivojevic hasn't gotten much hype from the national press, if any at all.

On the surface, Milivojevic is a young, redshirt sophomore quarterback with just four starts of experience under his belt. Not many people besides Michigan State fans were probably watching those late-season starts, too. Milivojevic played quite well during those games, though, and I think he'll rise in those national rankings once the season starts. UCF transfer Cam Fancher makes a pretty decent and experienced backup option, too.

3. Cornerbacks

Michigan State's Charles Brantley, left, celebrates with Ken Talley after an interception against Prairie View A&M during the second quarter on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Brantley's interception was called back on a penalty. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Corner should be a strength for Michigan State this season. The Spartans didn't get too complicated with it in the portal this offseason. First, new cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat brought Tre Bell with him from Iowa State. Two days later, MSU brought back Charles Brantley , who was perhaps the team's best defensive player during the 2024 season and is immortalized in East Lansing for his game-sealing interception against Michigan in 2021.

Houston Christian transfer Tyran Chappell also makes an interesting third corner option. He was a First Team All-Southland Conference honoree last season after intercepting four passes. That was also just his redshirt freshman season, so he's coming to East Lansing with three years of eligibility left.

2. Running Backs

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State running back Cam Edwards (0) tries to avoid defensive back Michael Richard (7) during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The Spartans will likely rely heavily on their ground game this year. Not just because it's hard to figure out this wide receiver room, but because of the several different options they have at running back. UConn transfer Cam Edwards was one of the best backs in the entire FBS last season, rushing for 1,240 yards and 15 touchdowns.

MSU also has three other decent options behind him. It's bringing back Brandon Tullis, who was the team's RB2 for much of last season. Michigan State also added Western Kentucky transfer Marvis Parrish and Iowa transfer Jaziun Patterson. Parrish had 779 scrimmage yards as a true freshman last season, and Patterson was the Hawkeyes' RB2 last season.

1. Linebackers

Michigan State's Jordan Hall celebrates after a stop against Michigan during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

My favorite position group on this team is the linebackers. There is slightly more depth in the running back room, but having Jordan Hall leading the way and Max Bullough as the position coach took the linebackers over the top. Hall returning to MSU after a huge junior season was one of the best pieces of news Michigan State received this offseason, and Bullough is the highest-paid position coach on the staff (though he has a mostly ceremonial co-DC tag).

The other options in the room are also promising. Buffalo transfer Dion Crawford is one of the Spartans' better portal additions; he'll probably get snaps at both MIKE and WILL. Caleb Wheatland also has proven he can produce at the Big Ten level from his time at Maryland. The depth in the room is also still solid between Brady Pretzlaff, Adam Shaw, Cam Stodghill, and DeJae White.