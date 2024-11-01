MSU's Darius Snow References MLB Star's World Series Showing While Discussing Opportunities
Michigan State linebacker Darius Snow knows the importance of opportunities as well as anyone. His have been scarce.
The redshirt junior linebacker suffered season-ending injuries in each of the last two seasons, each one causing him to miss significant time.
It was a demanding road to recovery both times for the longtime Spartan linebacker, but through his availability through eight games this year, it's safe to say his willingness to stick with it has paid off.
Snow knows the value of his opportunities. Each game he takes part in is one, as is each snap he takes.
"So, I talk to my dad every day, talk to my dad every day," Snow told reporters on Wednesday. "And that's the guy I look up to, always have. And ever since Coach Smith came here and I decided to come back here, every conversation I've had with my dad, one word's been at the forefront every conversation. And that's 'opportunity.' For me, personally, I mean, obviously, there's times where I felt like I didn't get the amount of opportunities that I wanted for different reasons. A lot of reasons that are out of my control, I mean with injuries and things like that.
"But at the end of the day, it's never been about the amount of opportunities I've got. It's about what I do with the opportunities I get, and that's that's how I've kind of approached this season and really, every single play, every single practice, everything I've done. It's about what I do with the opportunities I have. So, when I get the opportunity to go out there and play, what I do with that opportunity, that play, and then give the best that I can. And then that really, to me, doing that has made me a better player. It's made me a better person. It puts me in a position where people who have to unfortunately go through the things that I went through, I'm able to be like a helping figure to those people."
Snow used New York Yankees star Aaron Judge as an example of that mindset. This, of course, was before the Los Angeles Dodgers went on to win the World Series that evening.
"We [he and his father] talk about the World Series, and it's like, talk about a guy like Aaron Judge. obviously, he's not hitting well, but he got an opportunity to go out there. he has an opportunity to go out there and get an at-bat, and at the end of the game -- and obviously, the game was out of hand -- but he gets a hit at the end of the game. And that happened in the conference championship, and the next game, he hit a home run. So I mean, it's about what you do with the opportunities at hand. You could be playing bad, you could be playing great, but what are you doing with this play. And I think that my dad has always talked about capitalizing on opportunities you get, and that's just what it comes to."
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.