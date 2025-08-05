SI

Sliding Yankees Formally Activate Aaron Judge From 10-Day Injured List

New York has lost its last four games.

Patrick Andres

Aaron Judge remains baseball's leader in a litany of offensive categories.
The New York Yankees have had a poor week, dropping their last four games. Getting back one of baseball's best players will help.

The Yankees are formally activating right fielder and designated hitter Aaron Judge from the 10-day injured list, they announced Tuesday afternoon. Judge has not played since July 25, when he went 0-for-3 in a 12–5 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.

"It’s Aaron Judge—we know what he means to our lineup, to the guys in the room,” New York manager Aaron Boone said via Dave Sessions of MLB.com. “So to get him back, we’re certainly excited about that. And then hopefully, shortly thereafter, he’s back out in the field, too.”

Judge's return comes amid a four-game losing streak that has left a bitter taste in Yankees' fans mouths. The team was swept by the Miami Marlins and dropped its series opener against the Texas Rangers on Monday.

In 103 games this season, Judge is slashing .342/.449/.711—all three of which lead Major League Baseball—with 37 home runs and 85 RBIs.

