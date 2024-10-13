MSU's Improvement in This Area Could Help Aidan Chiles' Development
One of the best ways to help a young quarterback on any level of football is by having a solid rushing attack.
Michigan State has two talented running backs on their roster. Nate Carter and Kay’ron Lynch-Adams have proven they have what it takes to make a formidable running back duo. However, because of the deficits Michigan State has faced over the last couple of weeks, their rushing attack has been negated to score more points and score quicker.
This has led Michigan State to depend on quarterback Aidan Chiles to do more, which he is not quite ready to do. The Spartans’ heightened dependency on Chiles and the passing game has led to their offense having the most turnovers of any team in the Big Ten through six games.
It would be wise for the Spartans to establish a solid rushing game but that is not always possible to do. Still, Michigan State must do a better job at running the ball, especially considering they have the running backs to do so. The Spartans' running backs are much more talented than the numbers show.
The Spartans have the sixth-fewest rushing yards in the Big Ten. They average the fourth-fewest yards per game of any team in the conference and are less than a yard per game away from being the third-worst team in the conference in that category. Michigan State has the fifth-fewest rushing touchdowns of any team in the conference and is tied for the third-fewest yards per carry.
These numbers are a recipe for disaster for a team with a young quarterback, especially one that has had an up-and-down start to his career. Chiles has shown plenty of potential at points this season but he has also shown that he needs more help from his teammates in order for the team to be successful.
Michigan State’s defense must improve as well but they will likely do so once Chiles and the Spartans’ offense gets going. The easiest way to ensure that happens is by finding a way to get the ground game going. If Michigan State can do so, it could be an equalizer in its upcoming games, many of which it will be the underdog.
