MSU's Jonathan Smith Sees a Talented, Improved Oregon Team
Michigan State has faced two teams in a row with talented quarterbacks.
After suffering losses to Boston College and Ohio State, two teams with quality quarterbacks, Michigan State will face a quarterback who has been on a roll the last couple of weeks and wants to stay on a roll against Michigan State.
Smith noted how well Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel has played this season. Gabriel has thrown for nearly 1,200 yards. He has thrown nine touchdowns and only one interception. He has recorded a 176 passer rating and completed over 80 percent of his passes.
Smith said Gabriel is an athletic quarterback who looks like a natural fit for Oregon’s offensive scheme.
“Not just completing the pass, but where he’s placing the ball so they can catch and run and makes quick decisions,” Smith said. “He’s athletic, he can run. … You can see the experience and talent, and he looks very confident and comfortable in that system.”
Although Smith has plenty of experience coaching against Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks, Smith wisely noted that most teams have at least some change to it each time they face an opponent. He also credited Oregon with gradually improving this season after a subpar beginning in which Oregon struggled against two lesser opponents.
“Every team is a little different each time you play,” Smith said. “Credit to those coaches, they got better. Early on, against Boise in special teams there were a couple of huge explosive plays, and then they’ve tightened some details up and improved in Week 3 and Week 4.”
Michigan State is in the thick of a brutal schedule, facing some of the best teams in the Big Ten and the country. The Spartans face multiple ranked opponents consecutively. This could derail Michigan State’s season or be a foundational part of Smith’s tenure at Michigan State.
Michigan State will unlikely be able to win on the road against Oregon, but it is not impossible. However, the camaraderie built by persevering through difficult times may be more important than wins and losses, especially as Smith and his coaching staff continue rebuilding Michigan State’s football program.
