MSU Adds Promising Offensive Lineman from Transfer Portal

Michigan State just added another key piece to its offensive line.

The Spartans have landed the commitment of Georgia Southern offensive tackle transfer Robert Wright Jr., who confirmed his commitment on social media. He visited MSU on Sunday and has a chance to be a difference-maker for his second school. Wright, who started at right tackle for the Eagles this fall, has three years of eligibility remaining. He was listed at 6-foot-4, 295 pounds on GSU's roster. Michigan State beat out Louisville and Arkansas for him.

This is another solid pickup for new Michigan State offensive line coach Nick Tabacca. Wright probably will not be a starting offensive tackle in 2026, but he has the chance to be right behind MSU right tackle Conner Moore this fall. Moore will be on his final year of eligibility next season.

Overall, this is MSU's 15th known transfer portal addition of the offseason already. The Spartans and Tabacca have also landed a few other commitments on the offensive line, getting UConn left tackle Ben Murawski and South Carolina left guard Nick Sharpe . Both of them have one year remaining apiece.

Wright has three years of eligibility remaining, but he has actually been playing college football for three seasons now. The Atlanta native redshirted during his first season at Georgia Southern, appearing in three games, but "did not see game action" during the 2024 season, according to the Eagles' bio of him. Wright has said he has three years remaining, so this might be medical-related.

This past season was Wright's first true, full season. After missing the season opener due to an ankle injury, Wright slotted right in at right tackle for a game against USC, where he did not allow a single pressure across 44 pass-blocking snaps that day, according to Pro Football Focus.

Across the entire season, per PFF, Wright played 752 offensive snaps. He graded out to a 68.4 mark overall, with grades of 59.9 as a run blocker and 75.6 as a pass blocker. PFF placed five sacks and 17 pressures against Wright across 436 pass-blocking snaps. There was one game where Wright allowed multiple sacks, which came against College Football Playoff participant James Madison.

What's also quite impressive is that Wright was not penalized once all season, which is pretty difficult for an offensive lineman to do. No false starts, no holding penalties. Moore was penalized six times this season at MSU, for additional reference.

