Michigan State Flips Three-Star DL Prospect from Miami (OH)
Michigan State football landed a commitment Sunday night, as three-star defensive lineman Hudson Aultman announced on social media his pledge to the Spartans.
Aultman officially visited East Lansing over the weekend, according to 247Sports. He had previously been committed to Miami (Ohio) since March.
Aultman ranks 1,416th overall among class of 2026 recruits, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He makes 21 commits in MSU's next incoming class.
Michigan State's 2026 class is currently 37th nationally and 12th in the Big Ten, according to Rivals. That is an improvement from the 2025 class, which finished 47th and 14th, respectively.
More on Aultman, Incoming Class
Aultman was likely recruited a lot by Michigan State defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa, given that's his position. Outside of Miami, Aultman had other reported offers from AP No. 25 South Florida, Buffalo, Kent State, Toledo, and Western Michigan.
He is one of two defensive linemen that the Spartans now have in their next class, joining Christopher Knauls, another three-star who is ranked 1,354th overall by the Rivals Industry Rankings.
The current MSU players who are listed as defensive linemen on the roster are: Grady Kelly, Ru'Quan Buckley, and Quindarius Dunnigan.
According to Allen Trieu's scouting report of Aultman, he projects as a "high-floor type who safely projects as a productive rotational guy at the Power Four level but athleticism allows him more ceiling as a potential multi-year starter."
Trieu sees Aultman as a "true defensive tackle" in college, but says that he has played the edge a bit in high school. Aultman currently attends Olentangy Berlin High School, located in Delaware, Ohio.
What also makes Aultman's decision intriguing is the timing of it. There is no public guarantee that head coach Jonathan Smith will still be the head coach in East Lansing when players can sign to schools from Dec. 3-5.
If Smith goes, that likely means Suiaunoa and anyone else who had a hand in recruiting Aultman leaves, too.
Then, a new coach and a staff with whom Aultman might have zero relationship might get hired. That coaching staff could just tell Aultman to go elsewhere, too.
