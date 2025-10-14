Spartan Nation

One Illuminating Difference Between IU's Cignetti and MSU's Smith

The start of each coach's press conference on Monday illuminates a difference between MSU's and Indiana's current programs.

Jacob Cotsonika

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti watches game play against the Oregon Ducks during the fourth quarter at Autzen Stadium.
Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti watches game play against the Oregon Ducks during the fourth quarter at Autzen Stadium. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
On Monday, Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti walked up to the lectern for his weekly press conference, just like many different head coaches do on Mondays. MSU's Jonathan Smith had his on the same day, too.

The Hoosiers are just coming off what is perhaps the greatest win in their program's history, a road victory over defending Big Ten champion and then-No. 3 Oregon. Cignetti did not bask in his own glory and unanimous approval he has with IU fans.

Quick and to the Point

Dan Lanning, Curt Cignett
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, left, shakes hands with Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti as the Oregon Ducks host the Indiana Hoosiers Oct. 11, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Nope, he said two very short sentences before getting to Michigan State, "Alright, good win Saturday. It was a hard-fought, physical game."

That's it. Ten words. Then, it was about the next order of business.

"Rip off the rearview mirror, so to speak. Total focus on Michigan State."

Jonathan Smith, Curt Cignett
Michigan State's head coach Jonathan Smith, left, talks with Indiana's head coach Curt Cignetti before the game on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Smith specifically referenced Indiana for the first time about a minute and 45 minutes into his opening statement on Monday. In fairness, he usually has more lengthy opening statements that recap his thoughts on the prior game.

But this time, most of Smith's statement was about what happened in the building on Sunday, which he described as a "really healthy day" of players and coaches taking responsibility for what happened against UCLA on Saturday.

Jonathan Smith
Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith speaks to the media on Oct. 13, 2025. / Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Cignetti treated his big win over the Ducks like it was old news. That's probably because to him, it is. He's going to make sure his players think the same thing, as well.

"We have a team meeting (Monday) at 5 (p.m.)," Cignetti said. "I'll talk to the team... and put the message out there (about handling success)."

On the Matchup

Nick Mars
Michigan State's Nick Marsh, left, makes a catch as Indiana's Terry Jones Jr. defends during the first quarter on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Let's face it, for Michigan State to have any real shot against the Hoosiers in Bloomington, it might have to rely on Indiana mentally easing off the gas pedal immediately after clearing the biggest hurdle remaining on its regular season schedule. Cignetti locking in on MSU in his opening statement much quicker than vice versa is not exactly a great sign of that.

Perhaps it's a little harsh on Smith to go on about not bringing up Indiana enough. Most coaches would feel a need to explain themselves after that type of loss. But Cignetti and Smith have both been at their respective programs for virtually the same amount of time (Smith was formally announced five days earlier).

One guy has built an elite Big Ten program in record time. The other is currently treading water, at best.

Just as the new heights Indiana has reached under Cignetti are because of him, the complete lack of on-field improvement for Michigan State with Smith can be because of him, too.

Curt Cignett
Sep 12, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti walks along the sideline during the second half against the Indiana State Sycamores at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Cignetti will always be the exception to the rule; if anyone outside of Bloomington says they saw what was coming when IU hired him, they're almost certainly lying. So, to anyone who wants MSU to move on from Smith and thinks it can just "find the next Curt Cignetti," know the odds of that are near zero.

Smith was not brought to Michigan State for a miraculous, one-year turnaround. Still, it sure doesn't feel like he'll ever get the Spartans to IU's current level, or even really that close to it, no matter how much time he gets.

Old Brass Spittoo
Nov 2, 2024; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Indiana Hoosiers offensive lineman Bray Lynch (74) holds up The Old Brass Spittoon after beating Michigan State at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images / Dale Young-Imagn Images

