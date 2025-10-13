Spartan Nation

MSU's Smith Fields Questions on Job Performance, Losing Streak

Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith answered several difficult questions on Monday.

Jacob Cotsonika

Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith speaks to the media on Oct. 13, 2025.
Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith speaks to the media on Oct. 13, 2025. / Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI
In this story:

EAST LANSING --- Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith had to answer several difficult questions on Monday about his job performance, how it's gone during Year 2 of his time at MSU, and on the team's active three-game losing streak.

The Spartans (3-3 overall, 0-3 Big Ten) are headed into their toughest game of the season yet. They'll be taking on No. 3 Indiana (6-0, 3-0) in Bloomington next Saturday, Oct. 18. The Hoosiers are coming off a victory over current No. 7 Oregon in Eugene, while MSU just fell to UCLA at home, 38-13.

You can watch his press conference in its entirity below.

Watch Jonathan Smith here:

In addition, a partial transcript of the press conference has been provided.

Transcript

Jonathan Smit
Michigan State's head coach Jonathan Smith looks on during the second quarter in the game against UCLA on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

SMITH: We got back into the building yesterday and took a deep dive on things and really talked a lot about the halfway point. Let's face it, six games in, 3-3 (record), and coming off a loss that was not good enough, obviously. 

And it led, on the leadership of this team, discussion of what we want this thing to look like moving forward, any potential issues we might have, and it was great. A lot of accountability amongst the team, responsibility, coaches included.

Jack Vellin
Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State tight end Jack Velling (12) runs through the UCLA Bruins defense in the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images / Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

I thought it was a really healthy day in regards to taking a deep look at where (we need to improve). Call it a lack of execution at times, and some of the guys trying to do too much, wanting to make a play for the team type thing and get outside the responsibility, and we got exposed multiple times through that.

And so guys (were) kind of owning up, talking about it, tweaked a little bit of how we looked at the video. Offensively, they watched it all as a unit, not just breaking down into your individual positions. 

I thought that was healthy in regards to guys taking accountability. 'I could do this better...' And then they went back to work, a little bit shorter, but went back on the field and addressed it and tried to make some corrections that way because we do. 

We've got to play better. You think about us as coaches, myself to start, we've got to get this team playing to their potential, and that was well short on Saturday.

MS
Michigan State's fans look on after a UCLA touchdown during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

And so we look at reasons why that takes place and then think about considerations of changes; schematically, how you approach it, practice, personnel, the whole thing. 

So I thought it was a really good Sunday, and we got to be able to transition because we know where we're headed to work (in Indiana). Maybe the best team, one of the best teams in the country, playing really, really good football at their place. That'll be a serious, serious challenge that we've got to get ourselves prepared for. 

Jonathan Smit
Michigan State's head coach Jonathan Smith walks the sideline during the fourth quarter in the game against UCLA on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on Jonathan Smith's press conference when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.

feed

Published
Jacob Cotsonika
JACOB COTSONIKA

A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.