Storylines Around Upcoming Indiana Game Not Kind to Michigan State
The term "rock bottom" is getting thrown around a little bit after Michigan State's 38-13 loss to UCLA on Saturday. It certainly might seem like that, until one checks MSU's schedule and sees that the Spartans go visit No. 3 Indiana next.
Uh, oh. Things are probably going to get worse before they get better.
Michigan State (3-3 overall, 0-3 Big Ten) is going to be a massive underdog against an Indiana (6-0, 3-0) team that has a 92.5% likelihood of reaching the College Football Playoff, according to ESPN's Football Power Index. The same metric gives the Spartans a mere 8.3% chance of just reaching bowl eligibility.
So, let's take a look at a few of the storylines around this matchup that certainly appears to be lopsided on paper.
Indiana's Win over Oregon
On Saturday, the Hoosiers picked up perhaps their biggest win in program history, taking down then-No. 3 Oregon in Autzen Stadium, 30-20. It was Indiana's first-ever road victory against an AP top-5 opponent on the road.
As a result, IU leaped from No. 7 in the rankings to Oregon's old spot at third (the Ducks fell to eighth). It's the highest ranking in program history for the Hoosiers, who also received three first-place votes out of 66 total voters.
Heisman Trophy candidate Fernando Mendoza had 215 passing yards, one touchdown, and one pick-six during the victory. The majority of those yards went to wide receiver Elijah Sarratt, who had eight catches for 121 yards and that touchdown.
Indiana's defense also did a fantastic job, holding the Ducks to a season-low 20 points. Really, it was 13, because of Mendoza's pick-6 in the fourth quarter. Oregon's offense is ninth nationally in scoring at 42.2 points per game.
A Tale of Two Second-Year Coaches
Jonathan Smith is 8-10 overall and 3-9 against Big Ten teams as Michigan State's coach so far.
Indiana's Curt Cignetti is 17-2 and 11-1. His only two losses came during true road games against both participants in last year's national championship game (Ohio State and Notre Dame).
This game is one between two different coaches who have their programs going in two very different directions.
Saturday was just a microcosm of that. Smith's team was losing by 25 at home to 1-4 UCLA, while Cignetti's was heading out west and taking over the defending Big Ten champion's own stadium.
Old Brass Spittoon
Another added element is that this will be a trophy game for both Michigan State and No. 3 Indiana. The Hoosiers crushed the Spartans last year in East Lansing, 47-10, to regain possession of the Old Brass Spittoon.
Overall, MSU has a commanding 50-19-2 edge in the all-time series along with an active three-game winning streak in Bloomington.
It has not seen an Indiana team or program like this, though. The Hoosiers have already proved they are better than last year, and it feels like Michigan State is just the next obstacle on their way to another CFP berth.
MSU's game against Indiana in Bloomington is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will be available exclusively on Peacock.
