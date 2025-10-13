Storylines Around Upcoming Indiana Game Not Kind to Michigan State

Spartan Nation

The top storylines around MSU's upcoming trip to Indiana do not make the Spartans look good.

Jacob Cotsonika

Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti looks up at the scoreboard against the Oregon Ducks during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium.
Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti looks up at the scoreboard against the Oregon Ducks during the second quarter at Autzen Stadium. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images
The term "rock bottom" is getting thrown around a little bit after Michigan State's 38-13 loss to UCLA on Saturday. It certainly might seem like that, until one checks MSU's schedule and sees that the Spartans go visit No. 3 Indiana next.

Uh, oh. Things are probably going to get worse before they get better.

Jordan Hall
Michigan State's Jordan Hall, left, tackles UCLA's Anthony Frias II during the third quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State (3-3 overall, 0-3 Big Ten) is going to be a massive underdog against an Indiana (6-0, 3-0) team that has a 92.5% likelihood of reaching the College Football Playoff, according to ESPN's Football Power Index. The same metric gives the Spartans a mere 8.3% chance of just reaching bowl eligibility.

So, let's take a look at a few of the storylines around this matchup that certainly appears to be lopsided on paper.

Indiana's Win over Oregon

Indiana
Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Indiana Hoosiers cheerleaders run along the sideline carrying flags for their team during the fourth quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

On Saturday, the Hoosiers picked up perhaps their biggest win in program history, taking down then-No. 3 Oregon in Autzen Stadium, 30-20. It was Indiana's first-ever road victory against an AP top-5 opponent on the road.

As a result, IU leaped from No. 7 in the rankings to Oregon's old spot at third (the Ducks fell to eighth). It's the highest ranking in program history for the Hoosiers, who also received three first-place votes out of 66 total voters.

Fernando Mendoza
Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) prepares to throw the ball against the Oregon Ducks during the fourth quarter at Autzen Stadium. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Heisman Trophy candidate Fernando Mendoza had 215 passing yards, one touchdown, and one pick-six during the victory. The majority of those yards went to wide receiver Elijah Sarratt, who had eight catches for 121 yards and that touchdown.

Indiana's defense also did a fantastic job, holding the Ducks to a season-low 20 points. Really, it was 13, because of Mendoza's pick-6 in the fourth quarter. Oregon's offense is ninth nationally in scoring at 42.2 points per game.

A Tale of Two Second-Year Coaches

Curt Cignetti
Michigan State's head coach Jonathan Smith, left, talks with Indiana's head coach Curt Cignetti before the game on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jonathan Smith is 8-10 overall and 3-9 against Big Ten teams as Michigan State's coach so far.

Indiana's Curt Cignetti is 17-2 and 11-1. His only two losses came during true road games against both participants in last year's national championship game (Ohio State and Notre Dame).

This game is one between two different coaches who have their programs going in two very different directions.

Saturday was just a microcosm of that. Smith's team was losing by 25 at home to 1-4 UCLA, while Cignetti's was heading out west and taking over the defending Big Ten champion's own stadium.

Old Brass Spittoon

Old Brass Spittoon
Nov 2, 2024; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Indiana Hoosiers offensive lineman Bray Lynch (74) holds up The Old Brass Spittoon after beating Michigan State at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images / Dale Young-Imagn Images

Another added element is that this will be a trophy game for both Michigan State and No. 3 Indiana. The Hoosiers crushed the Spartans last year in East Lansing, 47-10, to regain possession of the Old Brass Spittoon.

Overall, MSU has a commanding 50-19-2 edge in the all-time series along with an active three-game winning streak in Bloomington.

It has not seen an Indiana team or program like this, though. The Hoosiers have already proved they are better than last year, and it feels like Michigan State is just the next obstacle on their way to another CFP berth.

MSU's game against Indiana in Bloomington is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will be available exclusively on Peacock.

Elijah Sarratt, Fernando Mendoza
Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Elijah Sarratt (13) and quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) celebrate after defeating the Oregon Ducks by the score of 30-20 at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

