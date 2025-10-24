Spartan Nation

Michigan State Reveals Uniform Combo for Rivalry Game vs. Michigan

See what threads the Spartans will be wearing against their most-hated rival.

Jacob Cotsonika

Michigan State's Aidan Chiles, left, and quarterbacks coach Jon Boyer meet on the sideline during the fourth quarter in the game against Youngstown State on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
Michigan State's Aidan Chiles, left, and quarterbacks coach Jon Boyer meet on the sideline during the fourth quarter in the game against Youngstown State on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Thursday is uniform reveal day for Michigan State football. This week's unveiling is probably the most anticipated of the year, since the Spartans released what threads they will be wearing in the annual rivalry game against Michigan.

That evening, MSU football's social media account posted a video featuring Nick Marsh, who was wearing green helmets, green jerseys, and green pants. It's the exact same combo that Kenneth Walker III scored five touchdowns in.

Michigan State Uniform Tracker

Kenneth Walker II
Oct 30, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs past Michigan Wolverines defensive back R.J. Moten (6) for a touchdown during the fourth quarter at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-Imagn Images / Raj Mehta-Imagn Images

All helmets include the traditional green/white Spartan helmet logo, unless noted otherwise.

Western Michigan: white helmets, green jerseys, white pants (W/G/W)

Boston College: white helmets (black logo/stripe), black jerseys, white pants (W/B/W)

Youngstown State: green helmets, green jerseys, green pants (G/G/G)

@ USC: green helmets, white jerseys, white pants (G/W/W)

Brandon Tullis
Michigan State RB Brandon Tullis carries the ball as USC DE Braylan Shelby closes in during the Spartans' and Trojans' matchup on Sept. 20, 2025. USC won 45-31. / Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

@ Nebraska: green helmets, white jerseys, green pants (G/W/G)

UCLA: white helmets, green jerseys, white pants (W/G/W)

@ Indiana: white helmets (Gruff logo), white jerseys, green pants (W/W/G)

Michigan: green helmets (green logo), green jerseys, green pants (G/G/G)

A Quick Look at the Wolverines

Bryce Underwoo
Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) is pressured in the pocket in the second half against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

UM is seeking its fourth consecutive win in this rivalry. So far this season, the Wolverines have gone 5-2 overall and 3-1 during Big Ten play. Both losses came on the road, against Oklahoma and USC.

Last week, Michigan got a solid, 24-7 home victory over Washington. UM outscored the Huskies 17-zip during the second half and out-rushed them 187-40 for the whole game.

The Wolverines are currently in the middle of their second season with Sherrone Moore as the head coach. When MSU's Jonathan Smith and UM's Moore met up last season as first-year coaches, Michigan squeaked out a 24-17 win in Ann Arbor.

Jonathan Smit
Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith, left, shakes hands with head coach Sherrone Moore after 24-17 loss at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

UM's defense is the Wolverines' strongest side of the ball in terms of scoring. Michigan is allowing 17.0 points per game this season, which ranks 17th nationally.

Some standouts for the Wolverines are linebacker Cole Sullivan, who has three interceptions and two sacks this year; defensive end Derrick Moore, who leads the team with 4.5 sacks; and Ernest Hausmann, who leads UM with 47 total tackles.

Offensively, Michigan is quarterbacked by true freshman Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2025, according to 247Sports, On3, and ESPN.

Running back Justice Haynes is elite, rushing for 705 yards and eight touchdowns in eight games. UM's top receiver is Donaven McCulley, who has 369 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Justice Hayne
Oct 4, 2025; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Justice Haynes (22) rushes in the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

