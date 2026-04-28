3 Spartans Who Will Define 2026 Season After NFL Draft Losses

Michigan State is looking to start back up anew.

Even though the Spartans only went 4-8 last season, the program still had two of its players selected in the NFL Draft. Matt Gulbin went 209th overall to the Washington Commanders. Ryan Eckley went at No. 211 to the Baltimore Ravens. Several others have either signed UDFA contracts or have accepted rookie minicamp invitations.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan State offensive lineman Matt Gulbin (OL25) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

MSU has had a lot of new faces come in during a wild offseason, adding 31 players from the transfer portal alone. Of the guys left, transfers or returning players, these three will help define Michigan State's 2026 season:

QB Alessio Milivojevic

Michigan State's Alessio Milivojevic wars up before the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Having a new starting quarterback will always be one of the big storylines. Alessio Milivojevic got to start four games for MSU last season, but this will be his first go-around in college as the established QB1. Milivojevic completed 65.4% of his passes during those four contests, totaling 986 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions.

It was a promising four-game sample size, but it's just that: a four-game sample size. Defenses will soon have more tape out there on Milivojevic, and it's going to be on him and offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan to adjust. The big things for Milivojevic will be developing as a runner and learning to get the ball out a little quicker.

WR KK Smith

Apr 12, 2025; Notre Dame, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver KK Smith (11) lines up during the Blue-Gold game at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

The wide receiving corps is one of the biggest question marks around the Spartans right now. There are a bunch of potential options for Michigan State in the pass game, but no clear-cut, proven No. 1 option out wide. Slot receiver Chrishon McCray is probably the favorite to be the team's leading receiver, but out wide feels pretty unknown.

Notre Dame transfer KK Smith could potentially be one of those guys who take on a bigger role. He was a backup for the Fighting Irish last year and has been dealing with injuries during the spring. Smith's increased involvement in MSU's offense would be a very positive sign for the team as a whole.

EDGE Kenny Soares Jr.

Michigan State's Kenny Soares Jr. prepares for a play during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

N.C. State transfer Kenny Soares Jr. will also be a very interesting piece in the Michigan State defense this season. He was more of a middle linebacker last season for the Wolfpack, but the Spartans seem to be using him at their "rush end" position, a bit of a hybrid between linebacker and defensive end.

An improved pass rush is a must for MSU this season. Michigan State has finished 15th and 14th in the Big Ten for sacks over the last two seasons. Soares will be a piece in turning that trend around.

Mar 23, 2025; Cleveland, OH, USA; Michigan State Spartans mascot “Sparty” performs in the first half against the New Mexico Lobos during the NCAA Tournament Second Round at Rocket Arena. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images