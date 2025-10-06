Kickoff Time, Streaming Option Revealed for MSU's Game at Indiana
Michigan State's Oct. 18 game at current No. 7 Indiana is perhaps the toughest game remaining on the Spartans' schedule. On Monday, the team announced that this year's meeting between MSU and the Hoosiers for The Old Brass Spittoon will be at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be available for streaming on Peacock.
Indiana won this matchup 47-10 last season to regain possession of the rivalry trophy. Michigan State leads the all-time series 50-19-2 and has won three straight games in Bloomington, but the Spartans haven't had to face an IU team quite like this on the road before.
MSU's game this week against UCLA will begin at noon ET on the Big Ten Network.
Quick Look at Indiana
It still takes some getting used to saying, but Indiana is one of the best teams in the Big Ten. The Hoosiers made the College Football Playoff after an 11-1 regular season last year and are in the driver's seat for another playoff appearance after a 5-0 start. According to ESPN's Football Power Index, IU has a 71.8% chance of being selected for the 12-team field.
One way or another, the Hoosiers will be coming off a big-time result. This coming Saturday, Indiana travels to Eugene to face No. 3 Oregon. Even if the favored Ducks take down IU, the same narrative that last year about the Hoosiers not having any ranked wins cannot be recycled, as Indiana crushed current No. 17 Illinois 63-10 in Bloomington a few weeks ago.
A big reason that Indiana hasn't lost a step from last year is head coach Curt Cignetti's transfer portal pickup of Fernando Mendoza, who previously played at Cal. He's played like a Heisman Trophy candidate so far, completing 73% of his pass attempts for 1,208 yards, a Big Ten-leading 16 touchdowns, and only one interception. His 197.8 passer rating is also the best in the conference.
Partially because of Mendoza's stellar play, IU also has two of the Big Ten's best receivers, Elijah Sarratt and Omar Cooper Jr. Both of them are above 400 yards already and are tied with one another atop the Big Ten with six receiving touchdowns.
