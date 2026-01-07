Why Incoming WR Zachary Washington Stuck with Michigan State

There hasn't been an era in college sports where it's been easier to leave. Rosters are resetting every single year with the transfer portal, and it never feels safe to emotionally attach oneself to a recruit until they officially sign.

One player who has signed with Michigan State is wide receiver Zachary Washington . The three-star pass catcher from Wheaton, Ill., committed to the Spartans back in June 2025 . A lot has changed since then. MSU fired head coach Jonathan Smith the day following the conclusion of a 4-8 season and quickly replaced him with Pat Fitzgerald .

Michigan State Spartans head football coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses the crowd during a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. Fitzgerald had been formally introduced earlier that day. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Coaching changes can cause strain on the decisions for top recruits. The early signing period, which is the period where most top athletes sign, is in early December. Fitzgerald only has a couple days to try and keep as much of the class together. Washington did re-open his recruitment in the final days, but still ultimately chose Michigan State again.

This was during a period where Washington wasn't certain wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins would still be around, either. It didn't come out that Hawkins would be retained until Dec. 22. Spartan Nation talked with Washington's dad, Dean, about Hawkins' retention, the early days of Fitzgerald, and why he and his son stuck with MSU.

Why Michigan State?

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Pat Fitzgerald

Something that helped Michigan State keep Washington was the shared Chicago area roots for Fitzgerald and the Washington family. Following Fitzgerald's firing at Northwestern, he was volunteering at a high school in the same conference that Washington played in. Dean Washington is an assistant at St. Francis; Fitzgerald was at Loyola Academy.

"We know he's a man of high integrity," Dean Washington said about Fitzgerald. "When we [St. Francis] played them [Loyola], Zach took that game over, so I'm hoping that helped him remember him. Also, when I was told [Zach] was one of the first recruits he called after taking the job, it made me feel like Z was a priority. He knows the head coach at the high school and reached out about Zach right away."

Alessio Milivojevic Connection

Another notable thing is that Michigan State's starting quarterback, Alessio Milivojevic , also attended St. Francis and was teammates with Zach for a few seasons. That should give Washington a fellow player to lean on for guidance during his early days in East Lansing.

"Alessio and Zach grew up together," Dean Washington said. "They've known each other since Zach was six... Our families are close, so hearing them speak so highly [about Fitzgerald] only made us feel more comfortable."

Michigan State Spartans quarterback Alessio Milivojevic (11) rolls out and looks to throw during a game against the Maryland Terrapins at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

More on Hawkins

Hawkins is still one of the main reasons Washington committed to Michigan State in the first place under Smith. There were several reasons MSU's wide receivers coach made an impression on the Washington family.

"Meeting Hawk several times and meeting his entire family a couple times was important and helped me feel comfortable," Dean Washington said. "Being a high school coach, I like how he communicates and expects his guys to put in that work, which includes blocking. Also, knowing he has given true freshmen opportunities to see the field, only if earned, was big. I've expressed to Zach that nothing is given; you've gotta go out and take it."

Michigan State's wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins looks on during the spring game on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King / USA TODAY NETWORK

