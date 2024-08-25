Former Spartan WR Cody White Closed Out Impressive NFL Training Camp, Preseason on a High Note
Many former Michigan State football stars made some noise in NFL training camp.
One of those Spartans was Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cody White, a player who could very well be a prominent factor on Seattle's offense this season.
White concluded his strong preseason showing with just one reception for 11 yards, but a huge play that would be called back only added to the statement he had made in camp.
Seahawks quarterback Sam Howell connected with White for a 73-yard touchdown which was nullified due to a holding penalty. White had a 33-yard reception the game prior and recorded two receptions for 30 yards in Seattle's first preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
White's most head-turning displays were present for all of training camp and preseason. The former Spartan's camp was a topic of discussion for former NFL quarterback and current KJR-AM football analyst Hugh Millen when he joined "Chuck and Buck in the Morning," a sports talk show based on Seattle, this past week.
"If I'm making the decision -- I'm not predicting this -- but Cody White, I think, has shown enough to me, and it's not just the times when you throw him the ball," Millen said. "Against the Chargers, he had a go-route where I went back and watched the tape -- I said, 'That's great separation. Like, there's speed. This is a big guy.' And then, we've seen him catch the ball in traffic. To me, Cody White makes this football team.
"And I had a conversation with Mike McDonald, just he and I, the first week of camp. And I said, 'So, how's thing look?' This was only second conversation I'd ever had with Mike McDonald. First thing out of his mouth -- here's a defensive coach -- first thing out of his mouth was, 'Well, I'm most intrigued with the wide receiver battle positions 4 through 7.' ... Does that mean he's going to have seven guys? That doesn't mean guarantee it, but he's open to the idea. And I think Cody White is a big dude who has a lot of the traits of BoBo, so maybe he won't make it because of BoBo. But if I'm BoBo -- I'll close with this -- if I'm BoBo, I'm a little nervous about Cody White because Cody White is a big dude who gives you a lot of the stuff that bObO does, but he's just a better athlete."
White is currently a third-stringer on the Seahawks' unofficial depth chart.
