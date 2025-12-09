Penn State Extends Offer to Top Unsigned Michigan State Commit

The vast majority of Michigan State's 2026 recruiting class has signed and is locked in with the Spartans, but there is one key player still exploring his options.

Four-star wide receiver Samson Gash, who has been verbally pledged to MSU since June, said on Monday morning that he had received an offer from Penn State . The Nittany Lions formally introduced former Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell as their new head coach minutes later.

Nov 8, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach Matt Campbell looks on during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Gash plans to sign in February as he weighs his options. According to a report by Allen Trieu, Gash is planning on visiting Penn State in January, as well. He also visited Alabama in November.

According to 247Sports, Gash also took an unofficial visit to Happy Valley back in November 2024, when James Franklin was the head coach. It was the weekend of the Nittany Lions' annual "White Out," which ended up being a 35-9 Penn State victory over Washington.

This is a recruit that new MSU head coach Pat Fitzgerald would definitely love to hold onto. Gash is the third-best recruit in the Spartans' 2026 class, ranked 292nd overall on the Rivals Industry Ranking. He is also really, really quick, having run a 10.41-second 100-meter dash.

Familial Connections for Gash

Detroit Catholic Central's Samson Gash returns a punt during the 52nd annual Prep Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2024, at Ford Field in Detroit. | Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Helping Michigan State's case is that Gash's brother, Caleb Gash , just completed his redshirt sophomore season as a defensive back with the Spartans.

Caleb was set to have a big role on the team's special teams units, but was ruled out for the season following the season opener against Western Michigan. Assuming he were to be granted a medical waiver, that could allow him and Samson to overlap in college for three years.

Samson does have connections to the Nittany Lions, though. His father, Sam Gash, was a fullback at Penn State from 1987-1991. He became an eighth-round selection by the New England Patriots in the 1992 NFL Draft, which became a 12-year career in the pros that featured two Pro Bowls, two second-team All-Pro selections, and a Super Bowl ring with the 2000 Baltimore Ravens.

It doesn't stop there. Samson has another brother, Isaiah Gash, who was at Michigan from 2020-2022, but had to medically retire back in 2023. He totaled 142 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns during 11 total appearances with the Wolverines.

Sep 18, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Isaiah Gash (41) rushes in the second half against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Basically, Samson Gash and his family are used to this level of athletics and are especially knowledgeable of how the recruiting process works, given that he has seen multiple older brothers go through it.

It's going to be a big challenge for Fitzgerald to keep Gash from flipping, but if Gash becomes a Spartan, that would be a major victory for Fitzgerald in the early days of his MSU tenure.

Detroit Catholic Central (5) Samson Gash runs into the end zone for his teams second score of the game as East Kentwood (2) Jaziel Negron defends during the first half of the MHSAA Division 1 football semifinals between Detroit Catholic Central and East Kentwood et Jackson High School in Jackson on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images