Potential Replacements for Demetrice Martin at Michigan State
The Michigan State Spartans were dealt a tough blow when it was announced that Cornerbacks Coach Demetrice Martin would take a new job at UCLA.
This move could hurt the Spartans in terms of player development and recruiting. They already lost cornerback LaRue Zamorano III, a four-star cornerback who de-committed after the news that Martin was taking a new job.
Jonathan Smith must replace Martin quickly, as the transfer portal recruiting season is fast approaching. Martin was expected to be a key staff member in 2025, so Smith must find a replacement of equal value.
There are plenty of names the Spartans could consider. Those coaches must be good recruiters and developers so the MSU secondary does not miss a beat.
Let’s look closer at three potential replacements for Martin.
Archie Collins, Secondary/Cornerbacks Coach, Pittsburgh - One of the most popular potential names, Collins has been an excellent talent developer in his time as a coach.
Previously serving at Central Michigan, Collins has served under Pat Narduzzi for seven years. He has sent 17 defensive backs to the NFL, including Damarri Mathis, Damar Hamlin and M.J. Devonshire.
An extensive record of creating professionals should be a great sell to recruits. MSU should check in with Collins to see if there is any chance he would be interested in the job.
Danny Collins, Safeties/Pass Game Coordinator, Minnesota - A coach with connections to Defensive Coordinator Joe Rossi, Collins also has an extensive record of putting players in the NFL.
Those names include Tyler Nubin (R2 2024) and Jordan Howden (R5 2023), Minnesota ranked 13th in the country in pass defense, allowing just 178.3 yards through the air per game in 2024.
Rossi could use his influence to bring Collins to East Lansing and reunite with him.
DJ Bland, Cornerbacks Coach, Northern Illinois - A bit of a wild card, Bland helped engineer the best pass defense in the MAC and one of the best in the country.
The Huskies ranked sixth in college football in pass defense, allowing just 169.3 yards through the air per game. JaVaughn Byrd and Jacob Finley have developed into one of the top cornerback duos in the conference.
Smith needs more coaches with Midwest ties on his staff. Bland, a Chicago native, could help recruit in an area where MSU needs a stronger hold.
