Bills Put Damar Hamlin on Injured Reserve With Pectoral Injury

The safety will miss some time.

Patrick Andres

Damar Hamlin has an absence ahead of him.
The Bills have announced that a fan favorite will miss some time.

Buffalo is placing safety Damar Hamlin on the injured reserve, the team indicated Saturday afternoon. Per Bills coach Sean McDermott via team reporter Maddy Glab, Hamlin "had a (pectoral) situation come up in practice."

Hamlin, 27, has recorded one tackle in five games this season—his third since the catastrophic incident that threatened his life and career in Jan. 2023. During a game against the Bengals toward the end of the 2022 season, he entered cardiac arrest on the field; his much-publicized and ultimately successful bid to return to football earned him Comeback Player of the Year votes in three separate seasons.

On the field, Hamlin had a productive year in 2024, starting 14 games and racking up 89 tackles for a 13-4 team that played for the AFC title.

Buffalo is scheduled to play the Falcons, Panthers and Chiefs in the coming weeks.

