Reed, Nailor Making Their Spartan WR Room Proud
Former Michigan State wide receivers Jayden Reed and Jalen Nailor each had big Week 1 showings to kick off their respective 2024 NFL seasons.
Reed, who is in his second year with the Green Bay Packers, was on full display in Green Bay's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Brazil, having finished with 138 receiving yards on just four receptions, as well as two touchdowns -- one receiving and one rushing.
His former Spartan teammate, Nailor, who plays for the Minnesota Vikings, also found the end zone in Minnesota's Week 1 win over the New York Giants.
The two receivers' success at the next level is a testament to Michigan State wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins' ability to develop the players in his room.
"It's pretty cool to watch those guys," Hawkins told reporters on Tuesday. "Anybody that came through here that I've had an opportunity to work with, whether they left for whatever reason or went to some other college, I kind of track them all.
"I mean, I might not hit them up or anything, but I see how they did. Because part of this deal is about relationships. So, I want everybody to flourish. I know that everybody that comes in here, you know, you ask them if they want to play on the next level. So, I'm super excited for them. I've been down that path, that journey, so I know how it is to play on Sunday and opening week and all the hoopla that goes on with that. So, it's always fun to watch them."
Michigan State wideout Montorie Foster Jr., who played with both Reed and Nailor, said he is "proud" of his former teammates.
"I saw Nailor's touchdown pass," Foster said. "I definitely saw that. That's great, man. That's my guy too. I love for sure."
Foster was just a sophomore when Reed and Nailor helped lead the Spartans to an 11-2 2021 season with a victory in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
Now, he himself is the veteran in the Spartans' wide receiver room. Perhaps some day soon he will be on the same stage as his former teammates.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.