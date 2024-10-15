REPORT: Michigan State's Bowl Chances Following Bye Week
Even after losing three straight games, Michigan State appears capable of playing in a bowl game this season.
It has been about two weeks since Michigan State last took the field. They return to the field this weekend against an Iowa team that has been on a roll lately. Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith aims to pull off another upset this season, this time against the Hawkeyes.
Michigan State’s latest streak of games undoubtedly can snowball into an even bigger losing streak. Still, the Spartans hope to keep that from happening with a win over Iowa. Michigan State started the season with little to no expectations of making it to a bowl game, but that has changed over the first six weeks.
Michigan State has shown tremendous growth from last season through the first six games of the season. However, they have also shown plenty of room for growth and development. The Spartans have flashed their long-term potential, but a brutal schedule has taken some of the focus off potential and placed it on where the team can improve.
Jerry Palm of CBS Sports recently released his updated bowl projections. He again included Michigan State in those projections, as he has many weeks this season. Palm has the Spartans staying close to home and facing the Eastern Michigan Eagles in the Detroit Bowl. The Spartans seem close to securing this bowl bid, as this was the same projection Palm had for them a week ago.
Michigan State is 3-3 on the season and 1-2 in the Big Ten. However, their losses came against two of the best teams in the conference and the country. The Spartans’ win over Maryland earlier in the season was a little bit better of a sample of how well they will perform against a Big Ten team that is a little closer in talent level to them than the juggernauts that are Ohio State and Oregon.
Smith and Michigan State must find a way to come out strong after the bye week. While it will be difficult, a win over Iowa would be the best way to get the Spartans back on track. Still, even with a loss to Iowa, a bowl game will be within reach for the Spartans.
