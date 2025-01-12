REPORT: MSU Football Early Enrollee DB West Talks Coaching Hire
Michigan State suffered a big blow when Cornerbacks Coach Demetrice Martin departed for UCLA in a lateral move that took him back home out west. Near simultaneously, the Spartans were able to secure the signature of 2025 three-star Maryland cornerback Aydan West during the early signing period.
West had taken a trip to Ohio State and Virginia Tech in the leadup to National Signing Day, and his crystal ball went so far as predicting his flip to the Hokies.
Nonetheless, West stayed committed to the Green and White, and he has arrived in East Lansing as an early enrollee.
Recently, the Spartans hired James Adams (no relation to now cornerbacks coach Blue Adams) out of Wake Forest to take Blue's safeties coach position. The hiring was met with high praise from West, who likes James from the recruiting trail.
"I was very excited to hear they hired him (James Adams),” West told SpartanMag. “That was probably my favorite coach through the entire recruiting process. When I had to leave him – when I told him I wasn’t coming to Wake Forest – I was kind of sad to leave him behind. I had to do what I had to do. Even before I committed, he kept saying, ‘Even if you don’t come here, I’ll be back with you. This isn’t the end of us.’
“I really believed that. Ever since I committed to Michigan State, I didn’t think too much about it. We kept in touch and had a good relationship. I had a good feeling we would connect back to each other. Once I woke up and saw the news, I was like, ‘Oh yeah, it’s time.’ God really answered those prayers.”
Talk about full circle.
West was the No. 50 cornerback in the 2025 class, per 247Sports. At 6 feet, he is a long, physical cornerback that has a chance to make an impact right away for the Spartans. Many believe he good be a Day 1 contributor. As an 89-grade player, he was a fringe four-star, which is why teams were in hot pursuit late into his recruitment.
