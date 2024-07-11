REPORT: Where Does MSU Football Rank All-Time?
The Michigan State Spartans are not considered a "blue blood" in the college football world. They are considered a program with much historical significance, however. The Spartans are considered among the top programs throughout the history of the Big Ten conference, and they are one of the most successful, too.
A recent all-time AP Poll using data compiled from Sports Reference was posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, by statistician Andrew Weatherman.
The Spartans come in at No. 18, which is not bad considering who they're above -- three-time national champion Clemson, whose ranking is no doubt bolstered by the Dabo Swinney era and his successes, and programs that were dominant in the past, such as UCLA, Cal and Pitt, which had a successful run in the 1970s and 1980s with players like Tony Dorsett and Dan Marino.
Michigan State claims six national titles -- 1951, 1952, 1955, 1957, 1965, and 1966. The only programs ranked ahead of the Spartans with more are Oklahoma, Ohio State, USC, Michigan, Notre Dame and Alabama. That's 11 teams ranked ahead of the Spartans with fewer national championships.
The Spartans have a rich history beyond national championships and AP Poll rankings. They claim five College Football Hall of Fame coaches: Biggie Munn, Charles Bachman, Duffy Daugherty, Frank Waters and Mark Dantonio. The number will be brought up to six when Nick Saban is inducted. Saban was the Spartans' head coach from 1995 to 1999.
Michigan State has a whole host of legendary players, too. Running back Lorenzo White was the Big Ten's first-ever 2,000-yard rusher in 1985. Bubba Smith and George Webster were All-American defensive standouts who terrorized offenses in the 1960s and led Daugherty's best teams.
Michigan State has award winners, too. Doak Walker Award recipient Kenneth Walker III had a memorable 2021 season as the nation's best running back. Cornerback Darqueze Dennard was named the best defensive back in the country when he won the Jim Thorpe Award in 2013. Linebacker Percy Snow had a dominant 1989 en route to becoming the first player to win the coveted Lombardi and Butkus Awards in the same season.
Spartans have gone on to success in the NFL, too. Cornerback Herb Adderley was arguably the best that legendary Green Bay Packers coach Vince Lombardi ever had, and guard Joe DeLamielleure was vital cog in the offensive line that powered OJ Simpson to the NFL's first ever 2,000 yard season. When it comes to ball carriers, Le'Veon Bell was arguably the best running back of his generation.
Just about the only that has eluded Michigan State is a Heisman Trophy winner.
