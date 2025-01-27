REPORT: Where Former Michigan State WR is Predicted to Land
Montorie Foster was the Michigan State Spartans' leading receiver in terms of catches this past season, snaring 46 balls for 588 yards and three touchdowns.
It was a decent way to cap what was a solid five-year run at Michigan State, with Foster achieving career highs in both receptions and receiving yards.
Foster arrived at East Lansing in 2020, but didn't begin to receive extensive playing time until the 2023 campaign when he caught 43 passes for 576 yards and three scores.
Now, the 23-year-old is hoping to make the jump to the NFL, and he seems ro be a fringe prospect heading into the pros.
So, will Foster get drafted?
Pro Football Network thinks so, as it has predicted the now-former Spartan standout to get selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the seventh round of the NFL Draft in April.
The Seahawks would certainly represent an intriguing destination for Foster, particularly if they trade D.K. Metcalf this offseason. They could also potentially part ways with Tyler Lockett, which would open up significant playing time behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
Such a move would reunite Foster with his former Spartan teammate, Kenneth Walker III.
The question, of course, is whether or not Foster is good enough to actually receive legitimate playing time on the NFL level.
Foster logged just one 100-yard game in his collegiate career, hitting 100 yards on the dot during Michigan State's win over Iowa this past October.
The problem for Foster is that he is not particularly excellent in any one particular area; he is just solid, and that may not be enough to get him anything more than a practice squad appearance in 2025.
But here's the thing: in a modern NFL landscape where the aerial attack is so paramount, wide receivers have become that much more important, so Foster may able to find a role somewhere.
Seattle is in a weird spot, because it isn't currently sure who its quarterback will be next season. It could be Geno Smith, or it could be Sam Howell. Maybe a sleeper contender emerges.
Regardless, if the Seahawks or any NFL team selects Foster, it would be a major coup for Spartans football, which has fallen on hard times in recent years.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.