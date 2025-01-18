Smith, MSU Building Around Young Program Stars Through WR Room
Michigan State has two massive talents on its offense that are not just gifted, but young. Quarterback Aidan Chiles (19 years old) and wide receiver Nick Marsh (18 years old).
Both of those players showed flashes of pure brilliance during their first year in the green and white, and they will be the future of the program to kick things off under Coach Jonathan Smith, who is entering his second year in East Lansing as well.
With those kind of foundational pieces, the Spartans knew they had something to build around. Get weapons for your quarterback of the future and add weapons around his No. 1 target to make things easier on everyone.
The Spartans landed some suitable talent in the transfer portal and on the recruiting trail, both pools arriving to Michigan State this week ahead of spring ball.
Smith spoke to our Aidan Champion at the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association "Winners Circle" Coaches Clinic on Friday. Needless to say, he was content with the wide receiver room he has carefully crafted alongside position coach Courtney Hawkins.
"I feel good," Smith said. " ... And in general, we got to find ways to get better. Obviously, we got to complement Nick Marsh. He's only going to see double-team after double-team. And really, yeah, so the four transfers but also two freshmen -- we got six new guys this week that we feel good about. And we'll see what they look like in spring ball."
From the portal, the Spartans were able to land Kent State All-MAC star Chrishon McCray, Middle Tennessee's Omari Kelly, Central Michigan's Evan Boyd and Valdosta State's Rodney Bullard. Two freshman, Charles Taplin and Braylon Collier, pulled from the recruiting trail as early enrollees.
Michigan State could see Collier contribute sooner rather than later; he as the right tools and intangibles to put things together fast and the staff is very excited about his potential. This reporter believes Taplin to be a sleeper to contribute early -- he has a large catch radius and he is dangerous in all facets of the position. Being a tough Texas prospect doesn't hurt, either.
The Spartans made it a point to invest in their passing game and build around two building blocks. Spring ball can't come soon enough.
