Social Media Reacts to Michigan State's Humiliating Loss to Rutgers
The Michigan State Spartans entered their season finale with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights knowing what they needed to do. Win, and become bowl-eligible. Lose, and the season would be over.
Well, Michigan State came out and laid an egg against its fierce rival on Saturday, falling to Rutgers in a 41-14 blowout loss, and at East Lansing, no less.
It was a bitter end to what was an overall miserable campaign for the Spartans, as they went just 5-7 to conclude the year.
And honestly, the mood among fans afterward was rather indicative of how many people sadly do not take Michigan State football all that seriously these days.
Michigan State's offense struggled to get anything going in the affair, with quarterback Aidan Chiles taking a rather significant step back after showing some considerable progress during the second half of the season.
To be fair to Chiles, though, the Spartans' offensive line was a point of contention once again, as it provided him with very limited protection against Rutgers.
It's a shame because Michigan State actually does have its fair share of offensive talent. It had a decent backfield this season, and its wide receiver duo of Montorie Foster and Nick Marsh was impressive.
So, what exactly is the issue? What has happened to a once respectable Spartans football program? Some fans weighed in.
This will mark the third straight year that Michigan State has failed to achieve a bowl game.
Keep this in mind: between 2007 and 2019, the Spartans only failed to become bowl-eligible once, which came in 2016 when they went 3-9.
Otherwise, Michigan State was in bowl games every year and posted six double-digit win campaigns during that span. They won six bowl games, too.
Since going 11-2 in 2021, the Spartans have gone just 14-22.
Jonathan Smith's first year at the helm did not exactly go incredibly well, which has some wondering if MSU is in good hands with the new coach.
To be fair, Smith certainly deserves another chance, as it's not exactly like he inherited a good program. He needs time to turn things around.
But it's going to be a long offseason for the Spartans.
