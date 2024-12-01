Spartans' Season Ends in Embarrassing Fashion, Fall 41-14 to Rutgers
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State football had hoped to give its best performance of the season in its regular season finale, and it gave anything but that.
The Spartans dropped Saturday's game against Rutgers, 41-14, ending its hopes of a bowl game and concluding Coach Jonathan Smith's first season at the helm with a loss.
Michigan State allowed 365 yards of offense from the Scarlet Knights, over 100 yards more than its own offense was able to produce (253).
Rutgers also dominated the Spartans in time of possession (35:008 to 24:52) and total offensive plays (70 to 48).
Michigan State came out hot, scoring in just five plays on its opening drive, all of which came on the ground. The drive was capped off by a 26-yard rushing touchdown by redshirt junior running back Nate Carter, which came just three plays after a 36-yard run from his fellow back, sixth-year senior Kay'ron Lynch-Adams, who put the Spartans in enemy territory on just their second play of the possession.
But Rutgers responded with its own five-play scoring drive, which ended with a 7-yard rushing touchdown by senior running back Kyle Monangai.
He finished the game with 129 rushing yards.
Michigan State's defense stumped Rutgers, though, forcing it top settle for a field goal. That would still give it a 10-7 lead.
Neither team would score for the rest of the first quarter, but the Spartans would come close early in the second.
A couple of 23-yard receptions from junior tight end Jack Velling would help Michigan State march back down to the red zone.
Facing fourth-and-1 on Rutgers' 6-yard line, the Spartans opted to go for it, but Lynch-Adams was stuffed at the line, and the Spartans would turn the ball over on downs.
They wouldn't return to the red zone until the fourth quarter.
Rutgers answered with an eight-play, 94-yard scoring drive that concluded with a 13-yard rushing touchdown from Scarlet Knight running back Antawn Raymond. Rutgers led, 17-7, with just over 6 minutes to go in the first half.
After its offense was held to a three-and-out, Michigan State's defense continued to get bested, allowing the Scarlet Knights to march down to its 13-yard line. The Spartans did keep Rutgers out of the end zone but would allow the visitors to stretch their lead to 20-7.
Michigan State's defense was again unable to answer.
Rutgers added one more field goal as time expired in the half. It would lead, 23-7, at halftime.
The Scarlet Knights started the second half with the ball and continued to add to their lead with a 14-play, 75-yard scoring drive. Rutgers wide receiver Ian Strong found the end zone with a 9-yard reception, the Scarlet Knights' first receiving touchdown of the game.
Again, the Spartans couldn't answer, once again turning the ball over on downs.
And Rutgers would score for the fifth straight possession, this time with what was a respectable bend-but-don't-break stand from the Spartan defense. Nonethless, the Scarlet Knights extended their lead to 34-7.
Michigan State finally got back on the board with a receiving touchdown from Velling, his first touchdown of the season, which capped off a seven-play, 75-yard drive.
Velling led the Spartans in receiving with 77 yards in the loss.
The Spartans attempted an onside kick but wouldn't recover. Rutgers went on to score again, this time with a seven-play, 56-yard drive that ended with a second touchdown from Raymond.
That would be the last score of the game from either team.
With the loss, Michigan State concludes its 2024 season with a 5-7 record.
