Spartan Stadium Environment One of Toughest in Upcoming Video Game
The EA Sports College Football 26 video game is being released to the public on Thursday, July 10, and Spartan Stadium is ranked one of the most elite environments in the country. All 136 FBS teams are in the game, and Michigan State's home stadium will be one of the top-25 hardest atmospheres to play in.
On3 revealed the Top 25 list for "toughest places to play," and Spartan Stadium was ranked No. 24. It may have been a bit lower than many Spartan fans would have expected, but nonetheless, it received the recognition that was due as a one of the more difficult places to play in the country.
The video games obviously takes the real-life environment into heavy consideration when making these rankings and it will directly impact how difficult it will be for the opposing team to play the game.
There is something called the "Stadium Pulse," showing how loud and ruckus the crowd is. It shakes the scream for the opposing team as they attempt to call a play and make it very hard for the players to see the routes that they want their players to run on offense or coverages on defense.
When thinking about the real Spartan Stadium, it is an electric scene to witness firsthand, especially for a big game.
Michigan State's bitter in-state rival's home, Michigan Stadium, also made the list, coming in at No. 10.
Fans striping the stadium in Green and White, changing "Go Green, Go White" across both ends of the crowd is a big reason why they were given a high ranking, but also the weather plays a major factor. Michigan State receives maybe two or three home games where the weather is above 60-degrees.
Most of the season is spent in the cold snow and rain, battling the elements both on the field and in the bleachers. For some of these West Coast schools that have transitioned to the Big Ten, way until they learn what it is like to be a real Big Ten team that plays in the worst conditions of the year.
If you decide to purchase the game, make sure to select Spartan Stadium as the venue and see how quickly your opponents become frustrated with how ruckus that stadium is. We'll see if the video game developers did the Spartans justice.
Ensure that you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our lively community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.