Will Spartan Stadium Return to Having True Home-Field Advantage?
At one point in time, Spartan Stadium was one of the most formidable venues in college football. The noise, the weather and the incredible energy that filled the stands all contributed to Michigan State's strong home-field advantage.
But over the last few seasons, as the team has struggled, the edge of Spartan Stadium has dulled, and it is not the same environment it once was.
Will the Spartans' base return to a dominant home-field atmosphere? Maybe, but it's going to take patience.
In 2024, the Spartans finished a disappointing 2-5 in home games, a long way removed from their dominance at home in the Mark Dantonio era of the early 2010s. Coaching changes, fan frustration and inconsistent play led to dips in attendance and the energy of the stadium.
Former head coach Mel Tucker nicknamed the stadium "The Woodshed" for the gritty and tough play style of the Spartans, but in recent years, it has been more reminiscent of a quiet suburban backyard.
With head coach Jonathan Smith heading into Year 2 at the helm, what needs to happen for Spartan Stadium to return to its former glory? To start, Smith and his coaching staff are pushing to reengage the fanbase. They did choose to not host a public spring game, but they are bringing back the beloved "Meet the Spartans" event for fans to meet players and coaches.
Getting fans excited is one strategy, but there is another strategy that is even more effective. It's called winning football games. It's hard to be excited about a team that loses more than it wins, especially at home. The Spartans are expected to improve from their 5-7 season last year, and getting off to a good start will be crucial to build momentum and excitement for the big-time home games.
There are some exciting matchups that could bring back some life into Spartan Stadium. The revamped UCLA Bruins are coming to town, as well as bitter rival Michigan and Penn State. These big games bring a different edge to them, and the fans will show up.
Whether or not they will be loud is all up to Michigan State...
