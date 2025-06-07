REPORT: Where Does MSU's Chiles Stack Up Among Draft Prospects?
Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles will be one of the most intriguing players in the Big Ten next season.
Chiles had explosive and exciting moments in his first full year as a starter, but also many head-scratching turnovers. He must cut down on giving the ball away to help the Spartans reach a bowl game next season.
If Chiles has a better season than just keeping MSU afloat, he could find himself on NFL Draft boards next season.
In fact, ESPN’s Jordan Reid included the Spartan QB on his ranking list in a recent piece. Chiles did not land among Reid’s top rankings but instead was included in the "best of the rest" category.
On Chiles’ NFL future, Reid wrote:
“Chiles transferred to Michigan State from Oregon State prior to the 2024 season. He passed for 2,415 yards, 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions with the Spartans and has an explosive throwing release, leading to exciting flash plays when protected. But protection was a problem for the 6-3, 217-pound Chiles, who was pressured on 42.3% of his dropbacks (eighth highest in FBS). That led to a lot of turnover-worthy plays, especially early last season.”
There are many reasons to believe Chiles will have a much-improved season in 2025. He looked nervous as the full-time starter but improved as the season progressed.
Jonathan Smith and his staff gave Chiles a much better team around him this offseason.
He now has many more dynamic weapons and a rebuilt offensive line, which should allow him to stand comfortably in the pocket and hit his open receivers.
Chiles’ quarterback coach from Oregon State, Jon Boyer, has re-joined him in East Lansing. Chiles said it was the ‘best thing that ever happened to’ him.
With one of his favorite coaches back in the mix, we could see a much more comfortable Chiles.
Chiles has all the tools that NFL teams want in a quarterback. He is tall, well-built, has a strong arm, and he is a serious running threat. He showed moments of brilliance as a passer last season, showcasing his ability to make advanced throws.
However, while his traits are appealing, Chiles has a long way to go before putting himself on NFL radars. He must eliminate the turnover bug and demonstrate that he can sustain drives with both his arm and legs.
Chiles has some fun traits, and MSU fans should be excited about the improvements he is expected to make this season.
He has already put himself on national boards because of what he could be.
Follow along with Chiles and his journey to the NFL when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to also follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.