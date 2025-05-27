Spartans' Chiles Long Way From Being Drafted
Michigan State junior quarterback Aidan Chiles is due for a breakout season, his second year in East Lansing since transferring from a lone season at Oregon State. Despite having higher expectations for the 2025 season, Chiles is still far away from being an NFL draft pick.
Chiles has been mocked as the 170th overall pick, a fifth-round selection in the 2026 NFL mock draft, per NFL Mock Draft Database. It is an accurate projection for where Chiles may be able to go if he has a stellar season, unlikely to become one of the most coveted quarterbacks in the class.
Chiles completed 59.4% of his passes, going 192-for-323, with 2,415 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and four lost fumbles. He had an extremely tough time taking care of the football last season, leading to several missed opportunities in key moments.
If Chiles wants any chance of being a draftable quarterback this year, his turnover numbers need to be minimal while throwing for at least 3,000 yards with 20 or more touchdown passes. Every quarterback in the 2025 draft class met those numbers except Alabama's Jalen Milroe.
It is not an outlandish thing to imagine Chiles meeting those stat credentials, but based on the performance last season, it is not the most likely scenario. If he is able to find some sort of protection from the offensive line, with a boosted wide receiver room, there is a chance he performs to that level.
The good thing for the Long Beach, California native is that it is only his junior year. If he has a strong season, but not enough to receive a productive draft spot, he will likely either return to East Lansing for his senior season or transfer to a different school to try to boost his numbers and his future.
Chiles' progression through two collegiate seasons has been gradual, which gives the Spartans hopes for a better season than the 5-7 record that was put together last season, but he must step up and help deliver this team at least six wins and a bowl appearance. That is a start to get him drafted.
